BEP Surface Technologies launches innovation division





BEP Surface Technologies, a leading specialist in metal surfaces, has launched an innovation division, BEP Solutions, to accelerate international research and development partnerships to solve global challenges.

Leveraging 54 years of engineering know-how and cutting-edge digital technology, BEP Solutions will build on a strong track record of working with government, academia, and business to address challenges within established and emerging industries.

The venture will target new partnerships to develop solutions to long-standing barriers in manufacturing and engineering from the Innovation Lab at BEP’s headquarters in Greater Manchester.

The consultancy has significant experience in areas such as optimizing chill-roll processes for major packaging manufacturers and designing copper-clad canisters to ensure long-term storage of nuclear waste, prioritizing safety and sustainability. I'm ready to make a contribution.

BEP operates in the plastics, defence, energy, power generation and nuclear sectors and offers unique capabilities to solve modern challenges in cutting-edge new industries such as hydrogen and EV battery production.

Andrew McClusky, Managing Director of BEP Surface Technologies, said: “For more than half a century, BEP has cultivated a research and development mindset that finds innovative solutions to metal surface engineering challenges. I have established my position.

“The launch of BEP Solutions formalizes our commitment to further leverage our unique expertise, strengthen existing partnerships and build new ones. It provides a conduit to drive innovative advances to address global challenges.”

BEP's previous collaborations include the Graphene Engineering Innovation Center (GEIC), which developed a novel graphene-impregnated copper coating, and the world's leading food packaging manufacturer to achieve chill-roll process optimization. A leading defense supplier with a multifaceted research program in surface coatings. A global nuclear waste management organization that promotes research and development of copper-coated containers.

Other R&D partnerships include the University of Sheffield Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Center (AMRC), part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, Innovate UK, the UK's national innovation agency, and the National Physical Laboratory, the UK's national metrology laboratory. (NPL) included. .

McCluskey added: “We work with government agencies to deliver funded research initiatives, collaborate with prestigious academic institutions in the UK, and bring advanced materials innovation to meet the toughest demands of the defense industry. We value collaborative partnerships to meet and even deliver on requests.” We provide customized solutions for private companies.

“Whether it's advancing surface technology, optimizing industrial processes or pioneering new solutions, BEP Solutions is ready to collaborate and make a meaningful impact.”

For more information, please visit solutions.bep-st.com.

For more articles like this, check out our Innovation Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themanufacturer.com/articles/bep-surface-technologies-launches-innovation-arm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos