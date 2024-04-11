Google improves INP for sites using consent management platform





Google announced improvements to its Interaction to Next Paint (INP) metric for websites that use popular consent management platforms (CMPs).

Google has made this possible by working directly with platforms like OneTrust, Complianz, and Axeptio.

Barry Pollard, a member of the Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX) team, announced this effort in a recent post to the CrUX announcements group.

Mr Pollard said:

“Teams at Google have been working with many consent management platforms, including OneTrust, Complianz, and Axeptio, to improve Interaction To Next Paint (INP) by granting concessions more often, especially when cookies are accepted. I did.”

INP insights from Google's Chrome UX team

Pollard revealed that the collaboration between Google and CMP has “significantly improved INP for sites using these platforms.”

He explained that cookies are “generated more frequently” when the platform accepts them, directly impacting the site's INP performance.

Importance of INP

Introduced as a replacement for First Input Delay (FID), INP measures the time between when a user interacts with a page and when the browser is able to render modified pixels to the screen.

As a Core Web Vital, INP is responsible for evaluating a website's interactivity and overall user experience.

INP optimization and problem identification

You can use tools like PageSpeed ​​Insights and CrUX to assess your site's current INP performance.

Google also publishes tutorials on identifying and resolving INP issues that guide developers through steps such as diagnosing problem areas, optimizing JavaScript, streamlining DOM structure, and more.

According to data from DebugBear, a web performance monitoring platform, the average website takes 1.3 seconds to load its main page content (as measured by the Largest Contentful Paint metric).

However, loading speeds can vary widely across different websites, devices, and locations.

FAQ What is Interaction to Next Paint (INP)? Why is it important?

Simply put, INP measures the time between when a user interacts with a page and when the browser is able to render the modified pixels on the screen. This is an evolution from the original Input Delay (FID) metric and is considered Core Web Vital by Google.

INP is important because it quantifies the responsiveness of a web page, an aspect of user experience. A low INP ( < 200ms ) means your website is more interactive and responsive, which can improve user satisfaction and improve search visibility.

How have consent management platforms been improved to improve outcomes for INPs?

CMPs such as OneTrust, Complianz, and Axeptio are optimized through collaboration with Google to power INP metrics for your website.

This was achieved by the platform “generating cookies more frequently”, especially when the user accepts them.

Running more frequently means that these platforms free up the browser's main thread from processing consent-related tasks, improving INP metrics and overall performance.

Featured image: rafapress/Shutterstock

