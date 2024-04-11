Israel opens new high-tech desert climate innovation center in Negev





TEL AVIV: Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection has launched DeserTech's innovation center in the field of desert climate, saying it will bring new job opportunities in the high-tech sector to residents of the country's southern Negev. While the Negev occupies most of Israel's territory, it is desert and sparsely populated. The new center, located in Beersheba, will focus on promoting employment in the Negev in knowledge-intensive occupations and creating technological solutions in the climate sector. The center will “realize the unique knowledge cultivated in the Negev, germinate start-ups, address global climate and desert challenges, develop the Negev's entrepreneurial ecosystem, increase and diversify it.” was established for the purpose of “achieving.” The Negev will have high-quality jobs, with hundreds of new technology jobs created. ” The center was established in collaboration with five leading companies in the Israeli ecosystem: Mirage Israel Fund, Innegev Incubator, Israel Innovation Institute, and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. The ministry said there had been “severe damage” to employment in the Negev since the October 7 Hamas massacre, due to abandoned fields and construction sites, labor shortages and fears of a “deep recession”. did. Various innovation centers of this type have been established in Israel. The Ministry of Environmental Protection said it had set a goal to “promote the development of breakthrough technologies to address the challenges of climate change and, in doing so, position Israel at the top of the world.” International forces in the field of combating the phenomenon of desertification. ” (ANI/TPS)

