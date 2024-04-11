All Google Photos users can now use these AI-powered editing tools for free





Google Photos is getting a major AI upgrade as it announces that editing enhancements that were previously limited to Pixel devices and paid members will be available to everyone. Features like the AI-powered Magic Editor will be available for free to all Google Photos users. This also includes Google's Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Portrait Light, and more. These tools have been a selling point for Google's high-end devices such as Pixel smartphones, but as the number of AI-powered editing tools on the market has increased, Google has made its AI photo editing feature set available to more people. has been made available.

Google's logo is seen at Google I/O, the annual developer conference at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif. (AFP) Google Photos upgrades: When will these tools be free? Will it become?

This tool will begin rolling out on May 15th. Therefore, it may take several weeks before these tools are available to all Google Photos users.

Google Photos Upgrade: Is it available on all phones?

No, there are some hardware device requirements to use these tools. For ChromeOS, the device must be a Chromebook Plus with ChromeOS version 118 or later or at least 3GB RAM, and for mobile, the device must be running Android 8.0 or later or iOS 15 or later .

Upgrading Google Photos: What you need to know about Magic Editor

Magic Editor was introduced last year with the launch of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This tool uses generative AI to perform more complex edits, such as filling in gaps in your photo, changing the position of your subject, and editing the foreground or background of your photo. Magic Editor allows you to change the color of the sky in your photo, remove people from the background of your photo, and remove other unnecessary objects.

Google Photos upgrade: What other tools will be available?

Other tools available to all Google Photos users include Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Sky Suggestion, Color Pop, HDR Effects for Photos and Videos, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, and Cinematic Photos. , collage editor styles, video effects, and more.

Get business news, gold rates today, India news and other relevant updates on Hindustan Times website and app.

Follow the latest breaking news and trends from India and around the world on Hindustan Times Newsdesk. We cover everything from politics and policy to economics and the environment, from regional issues to national events and world affairs.

