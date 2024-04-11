New 3D printing method makes printing more affordable and environmentally friendly – News





This discovery has the potential to advance the world of additive manufacturing.

Engineers at the University of Florida have developed a 3D printing method called vapor-induced phase separation 3D printing (VIPS-3D) that can create single- and multi-material objects.

Dr. Yong Huang, a professor in the University of Florida's Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, said the printing process he and his colleagues developed allows manufacturers to create custom-made objects in an economical and sustainable way. The new approach was reported Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

“This is more economical and much easier than comparable technology today,” he said. “This is an affordable process for printing advanced materials such as metals.”

To understand this process, imagine using a special environmentally friendly liquid to make the “ink” for your 3D printer. These soluble polymer-based liquids may contain metal or ceramic particles. When printing with this ink, non-solvent vapors are released into the print area. This vapor solidifies the liquid portion of the ink, leaving behind a solid material. This is called a steam-induced phase separation process.

Huang explained that this process allows manufacturers to 3D print multi-material parts with spatially tunable multi-scale porosity. This means that there are different types of material in different places, creating a structure with different levels of porosity.

An object's porosity refers to the presence of small holes or crevices. This is created by adjusting the printing conditions and the amount of sacrificial material used during the VIPS-3DP process. This is useful for manufacturing things like porous medical implants and lightweight aerospace products.

“This is a promising method for creating metal products that require varying levels of porosity,” said Dr. Marc Sole-Gras, lead author of the paper and a former graduate student in Huang's lab. states. “A good example of this is bone tissue engineering. Suitably porous implants can be printed to ensure integration with surrounding human cells.”

In addition to requiring less investment in infrastructure, the VIPS-3DP process uses sustainable materials and uses less energy, making it a more environmentally friendly option than traditional printing methods.

The technology licensed by UF has two patents, and its development was supported by funding from federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy.

Karen Dooley April 10, 2024

