



Walmart Distribution Center 6020 in Brooksville, Florida, is no stranger to pioneering new technology. In fact, the 6020 was Walmart's first high-tech DC. We're innovating again at our facilities, and our employees are working alongside new autonomous forklift systems, strengthening their skills and improving their jobs while building our business.

After 16 months of proof of concept, we are proud to announce that Walmart has taken another step into the future with the deployment of 19 autonomous forklifts across four high-tech DCs. We have even more potential as we evaluate the benefits to our people and operations.

I think these benefits are wide-ranging. And I should know I've seen them first hand.

Our facility has been working with autonomous forklift developer Fox Robotics, and we've learned a lot. But it's easy to summarize. Automation isn't just good for business, it's also good for employees.

complementary relationship

Working smarter can sometimes look like working harder. Certainly that is what will appear in his 6020, and the relationship between our employees and our automated systems will result in continued progress and higher production output.

Employees are trained to operate FoxBot autonomous forklifts, which are designed to fully automate warehouse loading docks. And so far, it's working. That's why Walmart invested growth capital into a minority stake in Fox Robotics, demonstrating a multi-year commitment to the company and its technology.

We also found that FoxBot's autonomous forklifts were the perfect complement to our facility's automated storage and retrieval systems.

Here's how they work together: The truck arrives at her DC and needs to be unloaded. Get in line for the forklift. Using AI-powered machine vision and dynamic planning, forklifts safely and accurately unload pallets and deliver them to automated storage and retrieval systems to catalog and store items. And what about the associates? Those are the most important parts.

Similar to playing Tetris, the new role of our employees is becoming more like the owner of the game. Rather than manually unloading pallets, employees act as conductors and use their experience to determine the best and most efficient way to unload a trailer. There's nothing more inspiring than watching players become coaches.

upward trajectory

We talk a lot about upskilling at Walmart. There's a good reason for that. We've invested time and time again in opportunities for our employees, and there's nothing like watching your employees learn and grow with each new hire.

Take Jose Molina, for example. Jose has been an employee for 26 years, and over the years he has become part of the DC culture. He used to unload trucks and now manages complex robotic systems for the same purpose. And he's proud of his progress. But it wasn't just about expanding his mind. His career will also expand.

Previously, Jose was manually unloading, but now he can guide the FoxBot autonomous forklift with three times the same power. That means he's building our business, making DC more productive, and saving his hips so he can lift his grandkids a little higher after a day at work.

