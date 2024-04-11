Maybe Monsters announces new studio, chief product officer | News





Perhaps Monsters' Hidden Grove team includes, from left, General Manager Chris Opdahl, Design Director Raylene Deck; Dean Johnson, Senior Engineering Director, Loriada Quilty, Executive Producer. Jed Chebrier, art director. Grant McKay, Design Director. and narrative director Kate Welch.

Bellevue-based independent video game developer ProbivelyMonsters today announced its new development team, Hidden Grove. The team is working on an original multiplayer competitive adventure game using his Unreal Engine 5, the latest suite of tools for game development.

Supposedly Monsters also recently announced the hiring of Chief Product Officer Adam Reimer, who will lead all of the company's development teams and report to founder and CEO Harold Ryan. Rymer is a media and entertainment executive who has led teams in film, games, television, digital, sports and music. Mr. Reimers' accomplishments include serving as a senior executive at Universal Pictures. Most recently, he was the CEO of OpTic Gaming, an esports organization that won world championships in Call of Duty, Overwatch and Halo, according to a news release.

Adam Reimer, likely Chief Product Officer at Monsters

Games here at MostlyMonsters aren't the only definition of our product. It's also the team's own design, Reimer said in the release. In addition to Hidden Grove, we have other unannounced development projects that we look forward to sharing in the future.

Maybe Monsters hasn't brought the game to market yet. One of his previous studios, Firewalk, was acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment last year. Firewalk then announced that it would be releasing Concord, a new multiplayer first-person shooter game coming to PS5 and PC this year.

When asked about the progress towards the game's release, Ryan of Probably Monster said in an email that he could not provide a specific timeline, but that he is 100% committed to delivering a high-quality game that will delight players. He said there was. We prioritize development needs and quality over speed to market. Our team is working hard and we appreciate your continued support and patience as we continue to focus on our goals.

In a news release today, Supposedly Monsters said it has multiple development teams and projects in addition to ongoing incubation projects. ItsBattle Bargeteam is creating the next generation of cooperative role-playing games, Hidden Grove is working on multiplayer games, and additional unannounced project teams are likely working on the monster ecosystem. learning, the release said.

Possibly Monsters' new game studio, Hidden Grove, is led by general manager Chris Opdahl.

Coming to Hidden Grove means we get to work on things no one has played before, he said in a video trailer for the studio and its team. This is your chance to create a new studio as if it were actually brand new. I rarely get the chance to do that.

Opdahl is a creative leader known for his roles in the Halo and Destiny franchises. He founded Hidden Grove with design directors Raylene Deck and Grant Mackay, with whom he worked on Destiny. They are supported by a leadership team of engineering and production veterans, including executive producer Lori Ada Quilty. Jed Chebrier, art director. Dean Johnson, Senior Engineering Director. The release states that Kate Welch, a narrative director with experience working on games like Halo, Destiny, Mass Effect, and Dungeons & Dragons, has been hired.

At Hidden Grove, it's not just about developing something different in the field of competitive multiplayer gaming, Opdahl said in the release, it's about making it better as a team.

Monsters likely raised $200 million in Series A funding in 2021 and another $50 million in 2022, finishing with $250 million in Series A funding, Ryan confirmed to VentureBeat at the time. Ta.

