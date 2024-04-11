Researchers discover how we perceive bitter taste





Humans can sense five different tastes using special sensors called taste receptors on the tongue: sour, sweet, umami, bitter, and salty. The sense of taste not only allows us to enjoy delicious food, but also determines the chemical composition of food and prevents us from ingesting toxic substances.

Researchers at the UNC School of Medicine, including Brian Ross, M.D., Michael Hooker Distinguished Professor of Pharmacology, and Yujun Kim, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Ross lab, recently began addressing a very fundamental question. Ta. Do we accurately perceive bitterness?”

A new study published in Nature reveals the detailed protein structure of the TAS2R14 bitter taste receptor. In addition to elucidating the structure of this taste receptor, researchers are studying where bitter tastants bind to TAS2R14 and how they are activated so that we can taste them. was also able to elucidate.

“Scientists know little about the structural composition of sweet, bitter, and umami receptors,” Kim says. “By combining biochemical and computational methods, we discovered the structure of the bitter taste receptor TAS2R14 and the mechanism that initializes bitter taste sensation on the tongue.”

This detailed information is important for discovering and designing drug candidates that can directly modulate taste receptors and have the potential to treat metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

From chemicals to electricity to the senses

TAS2R14 is a member of the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family of bitter taste receptors. The receptors are coupled to proteins known as G proteins. TAS2R14 stands out from the rest of the family because it can distinguish over 100 different substances known as bitter tastants.

Researchers found that when a bitter substance comes into contact with the TAS2R14 receptor, the chemical bites into a specific part of the receptor called an allosteric site, which causes the protein to change shape and activate the G protein it is bound to. I discovered that.

This triggers a series of biochemical reactions within the taste receptor cells, leading to activation of the receptors and sending signals down the facial cranial nerves to tiny nerve fibers to an area of ​​the brain called the taste cortex. can. . Here the brain processes the signal and perceives it as bitter. And of course, this complex signaling system occurs almost instantly.

The role of cholesterol in bitter taste perception

While working to elucidate the structure of TAS2R14, researchers discovered another unique feature of TAS2R14: cholesterol contributes to TAS2R14 activation.

“Cholesterol was present in a separate binding site called the orthosteric pocket of TAS2R14, while bitter substances were bound to the allosteric site,” Kim said. “Through molecular dynamics simulations, we also found that cholesterol puts the receptor in a semi-active state, which can be easily activated by bitter substances.”

Bile acids produced by the liver have a chemical structure similar to cholesterol. Previous studies have suggested that bile acids can bind and activate TAS2R14, but little is known about where and how bile acids bind to the receptor.

Using the newly discovered structure, researchers discovered that bile acids may bind in the same orthosteric pocket as cholesterol. The exact role of bile acids or cholesterol in TAS2R14 remains unclear, but it may play a role in the metabolism of these substances or in connection with metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes.

How this can help with drug development

The discovery of this novel allosteric binding site for bitter-tasting substances is unique.

The allosteric binding region is located between TAS2R14 and its bound G protein and is called G protein alpha. This region is important for forming signal transduction complexes that help transmit signals from taste receptors to G proteins and then to taste receptor cells.

“In the future, this structure will be key to the discovery and design of drug candidates that can directly modulate G proteins through allosteric sites,” Kim said. “We also have the ability to affect certain G-protein subtypes, such as G-protein alpha and G-protein beta, rather than other G-protein pathways, where we don't want to cause side effects.”

Ross and Kim made many new discoveries, but some left with more questions than answers. While conducting genomics studies, they discovered that the TAS2R14 protein, which is complexed with the gastrointestinal tract, is expressed on the outside of the tongue, particularly in the brain's cerebellum, thyroid, and pancreas. The researchers plan future studies to determine the functions these proteins may have outside the mouth.

This research was supported by the NIH Illumination the Druggable Genome Initiative.

