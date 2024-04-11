Fairphone Fairbuds review: Ethically made earbuds with replaceable battery | Headphones





Fairphone, a pioneer in repairable and ethical electronics, has brought back some of the first Bluetooth earphones that make battery replacement so easy and cheap that it can be done in minutes at home.

With the success of Apple's AirPods, Bluetooth earphones have become ubiquitous in our lives. Until now, they were all very difficult to repair and effectively disposable, sacrificing sustainability.

Fairbuds cost 129 (149) and are designed from the ground up to be as sustainable as possible, combining fair trade and recycled materials with replaceable parts that can be replaced with a standard small screwdriver.

On the surface, they look like any other mid-range earphone. The case features a flip-top lid, a pairing button, and a magnetic charging slot for your earbuds. The buds have a familiar shape with silicone ear tips and an oval exterior pointing down towards the mouth.

The top of the earbuds is a touch-sensitive panel for playback and volume control.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The outline of the battery and the small screw on the bottom are the only indications that the Fairbuds are different. Once unscrewed, the interior of the case is released from the translucent outer shell, and the battery pops out, just like the Fairbuds XL and Fairphone 5.

The earbuds have a small door behind the silicone sleeve that opens to reveal a small button battery that can be quickly replaced when it runs out. The design looks so simple that it makes you wonder why no one has tried it before.

The oval top of the earbuds has a touch-sensitive surface for superior control. Tap once, twice, or three times to set playback controls; slide your finger up or down to adjust volume; press and hold on the right to toggle noise cancellation mode; press and hold on the left to activate your phone's voice assistant. When you take out the earphones, the music pauses.

Replacing the battery inside the case takes less than a minute by removing one small Phillips screw.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The earbuds are light and have a good fit, remaining securely and comfortably in your ears even during long listening sessions. Although sweat-resistant, it doesn't have feathers or hooks to hold it in place, so it's less suitable for exercise than regular wear.

specification

Water resistance: IP54 (splash)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 (SBC, AAC)

Battery life: 6 hours with ANC off (up to 26 hours with case)

Earphone weight: 5g

Earphone dimensions: 28.7 x 24.6 x 21mm

Driver size: 11mm

Charging case weight: 68g

Charging case dimensions: 65 x 65 x 27mm

Case charging: USB-C

Consistent battery life for Android or iPhone The Fairbuds app for Android or iPhone displays battery life, handles updates, has a complete equalizer, and guides to different battery and earbud modular parts.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

A replaceable battery does not mean that the earbuds have a short battery life. It lasts 5-6 hours with noise canceling enabled and can be charged just over 3 times per case, allowing it to compete with mainstream rivals.

Fairbuds are standard Bluetooth 5.3 earbuds that support the usual SBC and AAC audio formats and are ready to use with Android, iPhone, Mac, or PC. It also has multipoint, which allows you to connect to two devices at the same time, which is useful for both watching videos and making calls. The Bluetooth connection was strong across a variety of devices, but there were some small skips here and there in areas with the most interference, such as the concourse at busy St. Pancras station.

Call quality is very good, sounding clear and natural in quiet environments, and does a great job of blocking out unwanted noise while remaining clear on busy streets. However, you have to speak a little for the earbuds to pick up your voice.

Sound and Noise Cancellation Standard silicone tips come in three sizes to create a tight seal for music and noise cancellation.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The Fairbuds have decent noise cancellation, albeit best in class. It handles low-frequency noise well, dampening the overall din of the office, but struggles with high-pitched noises like the roar of road tires or train announcements. Ambient mode has a fairly natural sound, but it's very quiet and you can always hear the hum of white noise in the background.

The Fairbuds won't win any awards for audio quality, but overall they have an easy-to-listen sound with decent tonal separation and decent detail. It can be a little flat in certain parts of the track, but it works better on rock or grunge tracks than on something grander like orchestral music.

As is often the case with budget earphones, noise canceling also changes the quality of the audio, making it sound more positive and energetic, but also more closed-in. The Fairbuds app has an equalizer that allows you to change the balance to suit your personal preferences.

An even bigger problem was the lag that caused lip-sync errors where video and audio didn't match perfectly across multiple devices and platforms, including Netflix and YouTube. Fairphone said it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix, but it won't be able to fix it right away.

Replacing the standard rechargeable button battery in the sustainability earbuds is a 3 minute job.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Fairphone says the battery can maintain at least 80% of its original capacity over 500 full charge cycles. Replacement cost is 9 pairs for earphones and 12 for cases. Fairphone offers his 3-year warranty, and replacement earphones and charging cases can be repaired inside and out at home.

Fairphone recycles the equivalent weight of electronics for each set of earbuds sold, eliminating e-waste. Made with fair cobalt, gold, silver, recycled plastic, rare earth elements, and tin. The company also pays its contract manufacturing workers up to a living wage.

price

The Fairphone Fairbuds are priced at 129 and are available in black or white colors.

For comparison, Fairbuds XL costs 219, Nothing Ear 2 costs 109, and AirPods Pro costs 229.

verdict

Fairbuds prove that modern Bluetooth earbuds don't have to be disposable, and that companies like Apple, Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony should be doing more on this front.

It looks good, functions well, fits well, and has most of the modern conveniences of its rivals. It has decently intelligible sound and decent noise canceling, allowing you to get the job done without disturbing the best on the market.

As with other Fairphone products, you're paying a little more to be more sustainable and ethical. Fairbuds have better sound and noise cancellation compared to lower mid-range earphones that range in price from $90 to $100. That means you're paying about $30 more for a replaceable battery and fairer manufacturing.

There are a few issues that need to be sorted out before I can give it a heartfelt recommendation, the biggest one being the lip sync error. But the Fairphone should be praised for showing what's possible with smart design.

Pros: Replaceable battery, recycled and ethical materials, decent sound, noise canceling, multipoint, comfortable, good controls, sweat resistance, stable battery life, cross-platform app.

Cons: Lip sync issues, slightly more expensive than rivals in terms of design, noise canceling alters the sound quality, struggles with high frequencies, nothing can match the best sound quality.

The case is larger than the best, but still pocketable and on par with rivals at this price.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

