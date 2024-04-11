



Industry Minister Alan Mack celebrated the milestone 10th anniversary of the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), jointly funded by government and industry. This historic milestone includes his 3.6 billion bid to deliver his long-term plan to create more than 400 cutting-edge aerospace research and development projects across the UK over the past decade, supporting thousands of jobs. Contains funds. Aerospace industry leaders are reacting to a decade of significant programs.

Industry Secretary Alan Mack will today (10 April) celebrate a multi-billion pound funding milestone for cutting-edge green technology in the UK aerospace sector.

The Minister was speaking at an event to mark the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), a joint government and industry funding body that promotes world-class research in sustainable aviation. He plans to join the leaders of

He, along with Airbus, Rolls-Royce and a range of other leaders, will build on ATI's success in making the UK a world leader in cleaner and greener air travel, with £3.6bn of government and industry funding allocated to more than 400 areas. We are planning to celebrate. Over the past decade, aerospace research and development projects have been carried out across the UK.

This funding has helped deliver the long-term change our country needs to deliver a brighter future for the UK and improve economic security and opportunity for all.

These projects are pioneering new technologies that will help develop a new generation of zero-emissions aircraft and support thousands of highly skilled jobs across the country.

Industry Minister Alan Mack said:

Our world-class aerospace sector is a British success story, with government and industry working together to provide unprecedented billions of pounds of support and lead the way towards cleaner, greener air travel. Masu.

Over the past decade, ATI has been an integral part of this, taking our nation's aerospace industry to new heights and continuing to grow our economy while supporting thousands of jobs.

More than a decade ago, in response to calls for the UK to develop its own research and development program for aerospace, the government created ATI in partnership with industry through the Aerospace Growth Partnership.

This ensures long-term planning and funding through the ATI program, which has provided $3.6 billion in joint government and industry funding to innovative technology projects in air transport to date.

ATI's primary purpose is to advance the aviation research agenda through the development of cleaner, greener air travel.

Success includes:

Since the inception of the ATI program, more than 400 cutting-edge research and development projects have been funded. World's largest demonstrator of potential Airbus-led 'Wing of Tomorrow' program next-generation carbon composite aircraft wings Rolls-Royce captures world speed record for electric aircraft with battery-powered Spirit of Innovation aircraft Zero Avia and Clan Small businesses such as Field Aerospace are developing new generations of zero-emission aircraft and propulsion systems and investing in research facilities in the US, from the Osney Institute in Oxford to the new Whittle Institute in Cambridge and the National Combustion and Air Thermal Institute in Loughborough. To the technology center

Aerospace funding is a key priority for the government, with joint government and industry funding of $200 million in research and development projects announced in the recent Spring Budget to develop energy-efficient, zero-carbon aircraft technologies. We are supporting the development of

This comes after the government announced $975 million in funding for the ATI program over five years from 2025 in its Autumn 2023 statement.

Industry leaders and experts from all walks of life are reacting to ATI's significant milestone:

ATI CEO Gary Elliott said:

Since ATI was founded 10 years ago, we have supported the transformation of the UK aerospace sector through the development of advanced and innovative technology, putting the sector on the path to Net Zero 2050 with our Destination Zero strategy. Ta. The ATI program has secured jobs, supported growth and returned economic value to the UK, helping to position the UK to capture market share for sustainable next generation aircraft.

All of this has been made possible in collaboration with ATI, a number of organizations across the UK who have delivered over 400 projects, and of course our partners at the Department of Industry and Trade and the UK Department for Innovation. Looking ahead to the next decade, I am confident that ATI will play a key role in making the UK the world’s most vibrant ecosystem for net zero aerospace technology.

John Harrison, Chairman of Airbus UK, said:

For the past decade, ATI has supported Airbus' technology development to improve today's and tomorrow's commercial aircraft and helicopters. Technologies such as how to design and manufacture aircraft wings and accelerate the development of hydrogen-powered aircraft.

We looked forward to another decade of pushing the boundaries here in the UK, driving innovation, upskilling our people and keeping our industry at the cutting edge.

Simon Barr, Rolls-Royce Group Director of Engineering, Technology and Safety, said:

ATI is a fundamental part of keeping the UK at the forefront of aerospace innovation and technology. This continues to be a strong centripetal force in aerospace that strengthens the UK's offer.

ATI's role in supporting our efforts to develop more sustainable aviation solutions is particularly important. This includes developing the UltraFan demonstrator engine, confirming the compatibility of 100% sustainable aviation fuels with engines currently in production, and groundbreaking research into hydrogen-enabled aerospace technologies.

The aerospace sector has grappled with multiple global challenges in the decade since ATI was founded, including supply chain shocks, unprecedented passenger growth, and global skills shortages.

The research and innovation inspired and delivered by this program has helped the UK maintain its position as a world leader in aerospace manufacturing, resulting in cleaner and greener global aviation.

Kevin Craven, CEO of ADS, said:

The UK's world-leading aerospace sector provides highly skilled jobs across the country and is known for excellence in innovation, technology and sustainable development. Against a backdrop of increasing global competition, the Institute of Aerospace Technology has played a pivotal role in attracting industry co-investment and driving the UK's continued leadership in innovation, and has been leading the industry for the past decade. We have become a true partner.

ATI's support has been invaluable to our industry, from the largest OEMs to the small and medium-sized businesses that are the foundation of the industrial ecosystem. May that investment last for a long time!

Russ Dunn, Chief Technology Officer, GKN Aerospace, said:

The Institute of Aerospace Technology is the crown jewel of the UK's aerospace ecosystem. It represents the best collaboration between industry and government and continues to demonstrate the UK's ability to produce the most innovative and impactful aerospace technology.

GKN Aerospace, our technology, and our employees benefit greatly from ATI's support. From our role in the Wings of Tomorrow program to our expanding hydrogen technology portfolio. His ATI, incorporating H2GEAR and HYFIVE, continues to meet our ambitions and ambitions.

Truly sustainable aerospace is both a huge technological challenge and a huge economic opportunity for the UK. We believe that zero-emission flight for the commercial market is possible, and ATI is a core partner in making that future a reality.

Val Miftakhov, Founder and CEO of ZeroAvia, said:

Through direct funding to innovators like us and Fly Zero's original research, ATI's impact in moving zero-emission hydrogen engines further up the industry agenda will help bring a cleaner future to flight. is very important.

ATI is a world leader in many ways and will help the UK win more aerospace exports as global industry relies on cleaner propulsion technologies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/industry-minister-celebrates-multibillion-pound-green-tech-funding-milestone-for-uk-aerospace-sector The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

