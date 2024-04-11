Apple 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is $550 off today only





The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a great laptop that's surprisingly thin and light, yet packs plenty of power. If portability is a really important requirement, the MacBook Air is the way to go. But if you want performance as well as portability, you can't beat the 14-inch MacBook Pro. This deal is even more impressive because Apple's MacBook Pro lineup doesn't come cheap. Now, B&H Photo is selling the M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro with an upgraded 1TB SSD for just $1,949. This is $550 off the original list price and only $50 more than the basic His 512GB model currently sold by Best Buy.

While it's true that the M2 Pro isn't the latest chip in Apple's silicon lineup, it's still a great choice. His M2 Pro chip inside this laptop features an upgraded 19-core GPU and 12-core CPU, as well as 16 GB of RAM. The storage is equipped with his ultra-fast 1TB SSD, which enhances the core specs.

Compared to the M3 MacBook Pro, the older chip actually has more GPU cores, which can be important in some applications, and the newer chip actually has slower memory performance as well. There are some areas where the M3 Pro is better, such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing and dynamic caching, but for most people, the M2 Pro will be the only option. Especially when you can also save cash. (His M3 Pro model with similar specs costs $2,399 at Apple.)

Other notable features include a large 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Of course, you get a nice keyboard with a Touch ID sensor for payments and authentication, and a huge Force Touch trackpad handles cursor control. It has a gorgeous metal body and is available in two different colors.

This is a very nice laptop, but I know it's not for everyone. If you are too, be sure to check out our collection of the best laptop deals before you buy anything.

