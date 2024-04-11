



Hi,

I'm currently using Chromecast Integration (beta – I don't understand why it's still in beta since it's been around for over 4 years) to connect a number of Google speakers from my Hubitat C8 as a TTS device and media player. I am using it as a TTS device.

The problem is that speakers often “lose connection”. This is not a loss of network connectivity, but rather a loss of some level of session between the hub and the random speaker. The speaker is responding with Google Assistant, and initializing the speaker using a scheduled Hubitat routine recovers the speaker, but it causes random dropouts, so it's not optimal from a security event announcement perspective. there is no.

Now, here's my question.

Is it possible to pair a Google speaker with Hubitat using Matter/Thread and still have the same speaker active in the Google ecosystem to resolve this issue?

If “Can you do it” means “Can you do it today?” then no. As far as I know, these cannot be paired as Matter devices. These are Matter controllers like hubs (similar to how I can't pair my boyfriend's Zigbee hub/coordinator with another hub/coordinator; their roles are different). If you mean “Will it ever be possible?” then it probably will be, but I doubt it for the same reasons. And even if Google ends up making it pairable, or at least exposing some kind of device for Google speakers as a Matter device, there's no guarantee that TTS will be part of it ( (I don't think there is anything that can communicate) TTS text is part of today's Matter standard. For speakers, it's just output and volume).

2 likes

aaiyar Apr 11, 2024, 1:41 pm 3 gordon.thelander:

Beta – I don't understand why this is still in beta since it's been around for over 4 years

Gordon Thelander:

The problem is that the speaker “loses connection” frequently.

Isn't this a good reason to keep Chromecast integration in beta until such issues are resolved?

As an embedded app, I expected it to be production quality.

aaiyar April 11, 2024, 2:05 PM 6 gordon.thelander:

It is assumed to be production quality

why? This clearly indicates that it is a beta app itself.

1 like

This is because software typically moves between beta and production versions over such a long period of time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://community.hubitat.com/t/matter-google-speakers/136321 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos