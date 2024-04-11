Apple to approve used parts for iPhone repairs





The next time you need your iPhone repaired, you might not have to pay that much to get it working as well as before.

Apple told the Washington Post that it is easing key restrictions on iPhone repairs. Starting this fall, owners of iPhone 15 and newer will be able to repair broken devices with used parts, including screens, batteries, and cameras, without changing functionality.

When an iPhone breaks down, owners have traditionally had three options. You can have it repaired using expensive new replacement parts from Apple, aftermarket parts made by third-party suppliers, or used parts salvaged from other iPhones. catch? If you choose one of the latter two routes, the part will not behave exactly like the original.

These restrictions have long frustrated repair shops, researchers, and consumer advocacy groups, who argue that these practices can scare people away from cheaper independent repairs.

Apple does not supply used parts to repair shops or technicians, John Ternas, the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering, said in an interview. And this policy change does not apply to older versions of his iPhone.

Still, this change could be especially helpful for people who can't afford Apple Store prices for out-of-warranty repairs or for whom a local shop is the most convenient repair option.

Ternas said Apple's pivot is a big change and one that has been years in the making.

In older versions of iPhone, replacing certain parts with components collected from other iPhones displays an on-screen warning and disables some features. For example, if you swap the screen from one iPhone to another, the True Tone feature that makes on-screen colors appear more natural will no longer work. That happens even if the replacement screen is from a new iPhone.

This is because these parts are effectively locked to the device they originally came with, a method commonly known as part pairing. Historically, the only way to restore full functionality has been for a certified repair person to use new Apple parts that have been certified by the company through the system configuration process.

Now, Apple says repair technicians won't need to provide part serial numbers because setup will be done directly over the phone.

The company announced Thursday that it will extend its anti-theft Activation Lock feature to internal iPhone parts. If you have your phone repaired by a not-so-careful repair shop that uses stolen iPhone parts, the parts won't be able to be configured to work properly.

Ternus told The Post that Apple engineers across the U.S. had to find ways to redesign the product, its components and manufacturing processes to allow for the use of used parts without compromise.

These changes make it a little more difficult, and a little less expensive, to get your broken iPhone working as before.

But what hasn't changed is Apple's approach to aftermarket replacement parts made by other companies. If any of these components say that a replacement battery or screen is used to repair the iPhone, owners should be advised that the part may not be genuine and may not be compatible with True Tone or the battery. I keep getting a warning that related features like reading status don't work.

Ternus said Apple fully believes that third-party parts should be available for repairs as long as the use is disclosed to the device owner. But he added that the reason iPhone aftermarket parts don't work as well as genuine parts is because Apple doesn't know how to tune the parts to work the way the company intended.

Still, the company may have no choice but to more aggressively adopt parts from companies other than its own.

In late March, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek (D) signed into law a Right to Repair bill that includes one strict requirement missing from similar laws in states such as New York, Minnesota and California.

The law, scheduled to go into effect in January 2025, would prevent device makers like Apple from using part pairing to prevent people and repair shops from using third-party replacement parts.

The law also specifically states that companies cannot use combinations of components to reduce the functionality or performance of consumer electronic devices.

This is the first right-to-repair law in the United States and would require Apple to ensure that iPhones repaired with aftermarket or third-party replacement parts perform as well as iPhones with genuine Apple parts.

It's unclear how Apple will approach this requirement on a technical level, as it doesn't have control over the companies that make their own replacement screens and batteries.

Neither Ternus nor an Apple spokesperson would comment on what changes would be required to comply with Oregon law, but the company said in a previous statement that the bill's language would allow Apple to create unknown and unsafe products. He said it may be necessary to allow third parties to use it. Face ID or Touch ID module to unlock users' personal information.

While we continue to support the repair bill, we strongly believe it does not provide Oregonians with the consumer protections they deserve, the company said at the time.

Given that the iPhone generated nearly $70 billion in revenue for Apple last quarter, companies that violate the law face fines of up to $1,000 per day. Enforcement is scheduled to begin in July 2027, leaving it up to Apple's courts to decide whether to further expand the repair plan, postpone it or rack up fines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2024/04/11/apple-repaired-used-parts-pairing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos