Apple warns iPhone users of new spyware attack





Apple has issued a new spyware warning after it found that iPhone users in 92 countries were targeted by an attack. Apple users were informed about the attack via a notification email seen by Reuters.

Victims of the spyware attack located in India and 91 other countries were told that an adversary had attempted to compromise their iPhones remotely.

Apple has issued a new spyware alert after iPhone users in 92 countries were found to be infected with spyware. [+] Become a target of attack.

Apple has detected that you are the target of a mercenary spyware attack that attempts to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-, alerts you.

This attack may be specifically targeting you because of who you are or what you do. Although it is never possible to reliably detect such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning and should be taken seriously.

The new iPhone attack was apparently aimed at installing malicious software on the device to spy on users' data and location. According to an email sent by the iPhone maker, Apple has sent out such emails before and has issued multiple warnings to more than 150 countries starting in 2021.

Apple has not disclosed the origin of the attack, but spyware attacks are typical of nation-state actors. In 2021, Apple sued the Israeli company NSO Group for its involvement in attacks on iPhone users.

Why Apple Issues Regulatory iPhone Updates

Over the past few years, Apple has been issuing more and more iOS updates to address holes that could have been exploited by spyware attacks. Some of these come as emergency security updates, especially when iPhone flaws are already being used in attacks.

Spyware attacks are scary because the malware can be delivered in a so-called zero-click attack, which requires no interaction from the iPhone user. One example is malicious images that can be sent via iMessage or WhatsApp.

A successful iPhone spyware attack like this can give the attacker complete control of the device. Attackers can see everything on her iPhone's screen, allowing them to eavesdrop on calls, read emails, and even access apps like WhatsApp and Signal.

How to deal with new iPhone spyware alerts

As worrying as it may sound, spyware attacks target only a specific subset of users, typically journalists, political dissidents, government officials, and companies operating in a specific field. If this is the case, Apple has introduced a lockdown mode that can be used on his iPhone. Your iPhone will be less functional, but if you fall into this group and may be at risk, it's worth it.

If you receive a warning from Apple, contact the Amnesty International Security Lab. Amnesty International Security Lab provides digital forensic support to human rights defenders, activists, journalists and civil society members at risk.

If you are a member of civil society and have received a notification from Apple, you can contact us using the “Help” form to request forensic support, says a notice on Amnesty International's website. It is listed.

Overall, all iPhone users should make sure their iOS software is up to date. The latest version is iOS 17.4.1. Apple may also release new iOS updates that fix the holes used in this latest spyware attack. Or, the iPhone maker may have already applied a patch.

