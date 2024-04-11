Google and Intel challenge Nvidia with AI chips. It's not easy.





Nvidia is named after the Latin word “invidia,” which means “envy.” And there's a lot to be envied about this semiconductor giant. Companies are gobbling up the company's extremely expensive AI chips at a ferocious pace in the race to develop new generative artificial intelligence technologies. Nvidias stock soared 220% last year as its revenue soared through the roof, making it his third most valuable company in the world. One analyst said it was effectively printing money.

Now, other tech giants are also introducing their own AI chips. Metas MTIA, Microsoft Maia, Amazons Trainium, Google TPU, etc. Not to mention Nvidia's direct competitors, semiconductor chip makers Intel and Advanced Micro Devices. In his two days this week, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta and Intel all showed off new AI hardware, part of his growing challenge to Nvidia's dominance. is.

But NVIDIA won't go down easily.

NVIDIA's competition intensifies

Two-thirds of Nvidia's revenue comes from its top five customers, said Gil Luria, an analyst at DA Davidson. These include Meta, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. All four companies have begun producing AI hardware in-house, which could seriously threaten Nvidias' profits in the future.

Google's announcement of TPU v5p on Tuesday, followed by Metas' release of the next version of MTIA on Wednesday, were the latest signs that buyers of Nvidias AI chips are becoming more independent. Prominent AI startups are already using Google services that leverage new hardware instead of Nvidia AI chips, known as GPUs or graphics processing units. Anthropic is using Google technology to power its AI chatbot Claude, and Hugging Face and AssemblyAI are using it to power image generation and voice recognition capabilities.

Luria said in an interview that NVIDIA has been able to extract huge amounts of windfall profits over the past few years based on the fact that it delivered the right product at the right time. But now that the market has become so large, [there are] The companies that are in a position to replace Nvidia with other products are, most importantly, customers of Nvidia.

Nvidia's semiconductor rivals Intel and AMD are also stepping up competition for AI chips. Intel introduced its Gaudi 3 AI accelerator at the Intel Vision 2024 conference on Tuesday, saying it offers better performance and efficiency for training AI models than industry alternatives such as the popular Nvidias H100 chip. Intel said its new chip has more AI computing power, network bandwidth and memory than the previous generation Gaudi 2.

Intel also said its Gaudi 3 accelerator can train the language learning models (LLMs) that power AI chatbots 50% faster than Nvidia's popular $40,000 H100 chip, and that the company's Gaudi 3 accelerators can train the language learning models (LLMs) that power AI chatbots 50% faster than Nvidia's popular $40,000 H100 chip, making it possible for top LLMs to infer (or use data The company said it can perform predictions 30% faster than Nvidia. H200 chip. The company is waiting for Nvidia to release performance results for its newly announced Blackwell chip before comparing it to Gaudi 3.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told reporters on Tuesday that the company has its own innovation roadmap, which includes ramping up its Gaudi 3 accelerator with customers and business partners as it competes with NVIDIA's product releases. he said.

It's clear that the current Gaudi 3 performs much better than the H100, Gelsinger said, adding that TCO (total cost of ownership) is a big differentiator between the two chipmakers.

Gelsinger did not provide pricing details for the Gaudi 3s, but said Intel is very relieved that it will be well below the price range quoted for the H100 and Blackwell.

But Intel's competition with Nvidia is not just about performance, but also about cost, availability and access to data, said Christoph Schell, Intel's chief commercial officer.

According to Shell, we check all of those boxes and are far ahead of NVIDIA.

After a big rally to start 2024, NVIDIA stock fell into correction territory on Tuesday, down 10% from recent highs, as Google and Intel took aim at the company's AI rainmaker.

But Nvidia won't be losing its AI shine anytime soon

The adjustment didn't last long. NVIDIA stock closed up 2% on Wednesday, despite a day when the overall market was down.

According to Bank of America analysts, NVIDIA has a 75% share of the AI ​​accelerator market. Benjamin Lee, a professor of engineering and computer science at the University of Pennsylvania, said most companies now understand how to make AI chip hardware. According to him, the main advantage of Nvidia chips is the software libraries, which will make it easier for developers to create AI applications without having to write code from scratch.

For now, Intel and AMD are just playing catch-up, Lee said.

Lee said NVIDIA has been working on this effort for at least the past decade, which reflects the maturity of its toolset compared to Intel, which only released its first AI chip in 2019. said.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's customers are primarily manufacturing AI accelerators to reduce their own costs so they don't compete directly with Nvidia, Lee said.

Meanwhile, Luria pointed out that Google already sells services that run on its TPUs (tensor processing units). His $4 billion investment in Amazon's Anthropic stipulates that future AI models will only run on Amazon's chips. Luria also said that the superiority of Nvidias software won't be maintained forever. The company's customers are highly motivated to find ways to reduce their chip spending by developing their own AI products and helping Nvidias' competitors.

Luria used Microsoft as an example.

When Microsoft was spending less than $2 billion a year on Nvidia GPUs, it probably didn't need to put as much effort into its chips, he said. But last year they spent $11.5 billion on GPUs. This creates a sense of urgency.

Luria said the same goes for Amazon, Google and Meta.

Now that the spending is this high, they're more committed to replacing Nvidia with their own custom chips made specifically for Nvidia, he said. [their] AI applications.

