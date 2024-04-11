UNCHAIN ​​Festival launches startup tournament to drive innovation





Oradea, June 19-20, 2024: UNCHAIN ​​Fintech Festival, the renowned global financial services and innovation festival, proudly announces the launch of the much-awaited Fintech Startups tournament. Located in the vibrant atmosphere of the historic fortress of Oradea, his UNCHAIN ​​serves as a dynamic hub at the forefront of CEE's fast-growing markets and global technological developments. In this sociable and fun environment, UNCHAIN ​​fosters meaningful connections and pushes the boundaries of financial innovation.

Prestigious CEE Fintech Oscar: Recognizes outstanding innovation

A key element of the UNCHAIN ​​festival, the Startup Tournament is designed to spotlight the most promising technology startups. Founders from across CEE are invited to present their projects in an atmosphere of creativity and collaboration and compete for recognition, support and investment.

Alexandra Pollack, CEO and co-founder of UNCHAIN, said: “A global center of technology development and a hub of innovation, his UNCHAIN ​​Festival is the perfect platform for startups to showcase their innovative solutions and connect with industry leaders, investors and enthusiasts.” Festival. “We are excited to offer startups the opportunity to shine on stage and accelerate their growth within this dynamic ecosystem.”

The Startup Tournament invites early-stage startups with technology solutions that demonstrate significant potential for impact and scalability. Selected finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their projects live to a distinguished panel of industry experts, investors, and thought leaders.

In addition to exposure and networking opportunities, participants will compete for a variety of prizes, including mentorship from industry veterans, access to an investor network, and free exhibit space at future UNCHAIN ​​events.

We welcome back the winners of previous editions

It was an honor to win the first competition, and I think UNCHAIN ​​had great energy. All of us were new to the festival in Oradea and felt a responsibility to shape something great and build the DNA of the festival. We had some great investment conversations when we were at Oradea and some great stories came out of our exploration of fintech with Visa and others. Such an ecosystem in CEE is much needed. Maria Tanjala, co-founder of FilmChain and winner of the 1st UNCHAIN ​​Startup Tournament, said:

By standing on stage, many investors and banks come to talk to us. We had a very valuable conversation. We learned a lot and it added a lot of value to who we are and how we have grown. What I love about UNCHAIN ​​is that it's not a 4,000 person event, it's a hand-picked event with some very important people in the industry. It's like a cherry-picking of who's who in the fintech space in the region, and there aren't many events that create an impact like this. His Synapze CEO Rohit Bhosale is the winner of the 2nd UNCHAIN ​​Startup Tournament.

Application deadline: May 31st (Friday) Don't miss out!

Entrepreneurs who wish to participate in the competition are encouraged to submit their entries online through the UNCHAIN ​​Festival official website >> https://unchainfestival.com/startups/. Registrations are open until May 31st, but applications are reviewed and selected on a per-submission basis, so act quickly.

Known for its engaging panels, insightful keynotes, and vibrant networking opportunities, UNCHAIN ​​Festival will take place on June 19 and 20, 2024 in the Fortress of Oradea, Romania. For more information about the Startup Tournament and his UNCHAIN ​​Festival, including ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the event website >> www.unchainfestival.com.

CEE Tour UNCHAIN: Exploring innovation across the region

The Summer Festival will be preceded by a series of online events called Demo Days, which will further highlight the disruptive potential the region has to offer.

Demo Day serves as a precursor to the main event, providing a platform for startups and innovators to showcase their innovative ideas and technologies to a global audience. Through engaging presentations, live demonstrations, and interactive Q&A sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to highlight the transformative impact of their projects and gain valuable feedback from industry experts and potential investors.

