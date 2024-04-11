Sony ULT Wear headphones review: Midrange maestro with bass





Pros Light and comfortable Improved sound quality and noise canceling performance Upgraded microphone Returns to quick attention mode Cons Bass can be a bit boozy, especially when using the ULT button

Sony has been criticized for years for its naming scheme for its audio products, especially its headphones. For example, the current flagship noise canceling headphones are called WH-1000XM5. I've gotten pretty used to saying these model numbers and have developed a begrudging attachment to them.

But Sony recognizes that the average consumer is probably more likely to remember a name like AirPods, and is trying to give its audio products more memorable and marketing-friendly names. Remember LinkBuds from a few years ago? Now Sony has launched his ULT Power Sound series, which includes the new ULT Tower and Field Bluetooth speakers, as well as the new ULT Wear headphones, which retail for $200.

Successor model of WH-XB910N Extra Bass headphones

As you might have guessed, ULT is an abbreviation for Ultimate, and what Sony calls “the ultimate step in the evolution of portable audio products.” Power expresses “dynamic sound pressure and deep bass.” Sound means “like being in the front row of a concert.” And Wear means what you wear. I'm not really sure what to make of all this, but for better or worse, clearly a lot of thought went into naming this series.

But don't worry, fans of Sony's strange naming scheme. These headphones also have the standard Sony model number. These are the WH-ULT900N, which replaces the WH-XB910N. The WH-XB910N belongs to Sony's ExtraBass line and is well-liked by people who prefer bass-heavy headphones, but it's more affordable than the flagship WH-1000XM5. It also helped that at the time of this writing the XB910N was frequently discounted to $150.

The ULT Wear is similar to the WH-XB910, but Sony has changed the shape of the headband, making it slimmer and more tubular, so it looks a bit like the WH-1000XM5.

ULT wear next to WH-XB910N (left).

David Carnoy/CNET

It weighs about the same as the XM5s at 250 grams, but it lacks the premium look and feel. But these are a step up from the CH-720N, the $150 entry-level model in Sony's noise-cancelling headphone line that I like, especially when they sell for $100. is. Also, like its predecessor, the ULT Wear comes with a nice hard carrying case. Not available in 720N.

It's hard to tell if the new headband design is more rugged, but the new look is a little nicer, and the headphones come in three color options: white, black, and the forest gray I reviewed. It retains the same touch controls as its predecessor (and the controls on the XM5 are also the same). Swipe forward on the ear cup to skip tracks forward, swipe back to skip tracks backward, and swipe up or down to increase or decrease volume.

It's one of the better touch controls for headphones, and we also like that it has a dedicated button to toggle between noise cancellation and an ambient-aware mode similar to Apple's Transparency mode. However, unlike Apple's Transparency mode, you can adjust the level of awareness of your surroundings in the Sony headphones app for iOS and Android. It tends to sound most natural at medium settings, and is slightly amplified at the highest settings.

ULT Wear key upgrade

The headphones also have some other key upgrades, including new 40mm drivers that Sony says deliver even deeper bass. The ear pads have a wider opening to accommodate larger ears and are slightly more comfortable overall. There's also a new beamforming microphone that reduces wind noise, Sony's V1 chip that improves noise-cancelling performance, and an ear detection sensor that pauses audio when you remove the headphones from your head and resumes playback when you put them back on. is also installed. upon.

The headphones are also rated for their long battery life. Now you can use it for up to 30 hours with noise canceling on and up to 50 hours with noise canceling off. The fast charging feature gives you 90 minutes of playback after 3 minutes of charging, and 5 hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging.

Wear your ULT Wear headphones on the streets of New York.

David Carnoy/CNET

As for audio codecs, we have SBC, AAC, and LDAC from the start, with LC3 and LE Audio coming in future firmware updates. (LDAC, which offers higher bit rates, is supported by many Android devices but not by Apple devices.) Additionally, it now works with Sony's 360 Audio spatial audio feature and multipoint Bluetooth. It has designed head tracking so you can pair it with two devices at the same time. I paired the headphones with an iPhone 14 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro, and also tried them with a MacBook Air M3.

And finally, Sony's popular Quick Attention feature returns. When you place your hand over the right ear cup to lower the music volume, the headphones automatically switch from noise canceling to ambient mode, allowing you to hear and converse with what's going on around you.

This means you can get many of the flagships of the WH-1000XM5 for less, and I would argue that ULT Wear is basically a product between the XB910N and the XM5. The XM5 is equipped with Sony's V1 chip as well as his QN1 chip, which gives it slightly better noise cancellation and voice call performance. That said, while using ULT Wear, I noticed that both noise canceling performance and voice call performance were upgraded over the XB910N.

Sound quality evaluation when ULT is installed

I also felt that the sound quality had improved. To be honest, I'm more of an audio purist, so I don't really like bass-heavy headphones, preferring more balanced headphones with top-notch clarity and accuracy. I understand the appeal of these headphones, and they deliver on their promise of providing dynamic sound pressure and deep bass. Some feel that his XM5, which has a 30mm driver, doesn't have enough bass energy compared to the XM4. If you're a fan of the XM4, you might like it better.

I feel that the clarity has improved compared to the XB910N. This was interesting, as added bass is useful in noisy environments. Bass performance will be affected if you're dealing with competing external noises. Noise canceling in ULT clothing cannot eliminate all background noise. The bass was a little more subdued when I used it on the streets of New York and outdoors. subway. In those environments, the sound was more balanced.

However, when listening in a quiet room, the story was a little different. I thought some tracks sounded great, especially on better recordings, but others felt a little loose. And by loose I mean their bass wasn't tight enough for my liking. Also, each time he pressed the ULT button for an additional bass boost, that was what the button was for. I regret that. Yes, you get more bass energy and a more dynamic sound, but I found the bass to be muddy at times, so I mostly left the bass boost off.

Some may claim that these headphones are specialized for hip-hop, electronic, and other bass-heavy music, but I didn't find that to be exactly the case. For me anyway, some hip-hop and electronic tracks had just the right visceral bass punch, while others felt a little too boomy. Going through the test playlist, there were a lot of hits (meaning I was impressed with the sound), but also a few misses.

The ULT button boosts the sound, especially the bass.

Numi Prasan/CNET

Of course, everyone's audio tastes and ears are different, so you could do the opposite and just keep the ULT button pressed all the time. You can also tweak the sound by playing around with the equalizer settings in the Sony Headphones app. We also found it a good idea to incorporate Sony's digital sound enhancement engine into the app. Sony says it improves the dynamic range of compressed music files through digital processing.

Voice call performance has improved, but not as much as XM5

When it comes to voice call performance, it's overall good and an improvement over the XB910N. The caller said he could hear me clearly, although he said he could hear some background noise when I spoke (almost all the background noise disappeared when I stopped speaking) ). In contrast, the XM5 does a better job of reducing background noise when speaking. In tests with that model, it said that when I was on a noisy street in New York, I could barely tell I was outside. They could tell I was outside when I was wearing my ULT wear.

In my companion review video you can hear a sample call I made. Please note that the call was recorded over the internet, so there is some audio compression, but this will give you an idea of ​​how well the noise reduction is working and what the quality of the audio is. You can enable the sidetone feature (in-app) to hear your voice in headphones during calls. And finally, even with noise canceling on, I could hear calls just fine.

Final thoughts on Sony ULT Wear

These are a welcome addition to Sony's line of noise-cancelling headphones. The flagship WH-1000XM5 and CH-720N both feature a more balanced sound, and I'd like to see them do the same, but the ULT Wear sounds better than its predecessor. Not only that, but noise canceling and voice call performance have also been improved. Also, the price is $200, making him $50 cheaper than the XB910N.

In this price range, we also like the Sennheiser Accentum Plus ($230) and JBL Live 770NC ($200). Both will definitely sound slightly better if you prefer a more balanced sound. However, Sony's offering is a bit more comfortable and performs slightly better in other areas. It also has a slightly more robust feature set.

Yes, being a basshead helps you love ULT Wear. But there are a lot of bassheads out there, and these should have pretty broad appeal, especially when they inevitably go on sale for $150, or maybe a few bucks less, during the holiday season.

