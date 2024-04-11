Inspired by Tetris, MIT researchers develop better radiation detector | Massachusetts Institute of Technology News





The spread of radioactive isotopes from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in 2011 and the continuing threat of possible radiation releases from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine's war zone pose a challenge to detecting and monitoring radioactive materials. This highlighted the need for effective and reliable methods. isotope. Less dramatically, the daily operation of nuclear reactors, the mining and processing of uranium into fuel rods, and the disposal of spent nuclear fuel also require monitoring for radioisotope releases.

Now, researchers at MIT and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) have devised a computational foundation for designing a very simple and streamlined version of a sensor setup that can accurately determine the direction of distributed radiation sources. did. We also demonstrated that by moving the sensor and taking multiple readings, we could pinpoint the physical location of the source. The inspiration for their clever innovations came from a surprising source. It's Tetris, a popular computer game.

The research team's findings, which could potentially be applied to detectors for other types of radiation, include MIT professors Minda Li and Benoît Faugier, senior research scientist Lin Wen Hu, and principal investigator This is explained in a paper published by Gordon in Nature Communications. Kose; Graduate students Ryotaro Okabe and Shangjie Xue. Research Scientist Jayson Vavrek SM 16, LBNL PhD 19. There are many other researchers at MIT and Lawrence Berkeley.

Radiation is typically detected using semiconductor materials, such as cadmium zinc telluride, which undergo an electrical reaction when hit by high-energy radiation such as gamma rays. However, because radiation easily passes through materials, it is difficult to determine the direction of the signal by simple counting. For example, a Geiger counter simply makes a clicking sound when it receives radiation, without resolving the energy or type, so similar to how handheld metal detectors work, to find a radiation source, you need to make the loudest sound possible. You have to move around to find it. This process requires the user to be close to the radiation source, which can increase risk.

To provide directional information from a stationary device without getting too close, researchers use an array of detector grids and another grid called a mask. The mask imprints different patterns on the array depending on the direction of the light source. The algorithm interprets the varying timing and strength of the signals received by each individual detector or pixel. This often complicates detector design.

Typical detector arrays for sensing the direction of radiation sources are large and expensive, containing at least 100 pixels in a 10 × 10 array. But the researchers found that using just four pixels arranged in the tetromino shape of the Tetris game figures could nearly match the accuracy of larger, more expensive systems. The key is for the computer to properly reconstruct the angle of arrival of the rays based on the time each sensor detected the signal and the relative strength detected by each sensor. This is reconstructed through his AI-guided study of simulated systems.

The researchers tried various configurations of the four pixels: square, S-shape, J-shape, or T-shape, and through repeated experiments found that the S-shape arrangement gave the most accurate results. . This array read orientation to within about 1 degree, but all three irregular shapes performed better than squares. According to Lee, this approach is literally inspired by Tetris.

The key to making the system work is to place insulating materials, such as lead sheets, between the pixels to increase the contrast of radiation readings hitting the detector from different directions. The leads between pixels in these simplified arrays serve the same function as the more elaborate shadow masks used in larger array systems. The research team found that less symmetrical configurations could provide more useful information from smaller arrays, explains Okabe, the study's first author.

The benefit of using smaller detectors is in terms of engineering costs, he says. Not only are the individual sensing elements, typically made of cadmium zinc telluride (CZT), expensive, but all the interconnections that convey information from these pixels are also more complex. The smaller and simpler the detector, Li adds, the better in terms of applications.

There are other versions of simplified arrays for radiation detection, but many are only effective when the radiation comes from a single local source. These can be confused by multiple sources or sources scattered across space, but the Tetris-based version is better able to handle these situations, added Xue, co-lead author of the work.

In a single-blind field test using a real cesium radiation source at Berkeley Lab, led by Vavrek, the MIT researchers did not know the location of the ground-truth source, but the test equipment was able to detect direction and position with high precision. Distance to the sound source.

Co-author Forget, professor of nuclear engineering and chair of the Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said radiation mapping is of paramount importance to the nuclear industry because it helps quickly identify radiation sources and keep everyone safe. It states that there is.

Vavrek, the other co-lead author, said that although the study focused on gamma-ray sources, the computational tools they developed to extract directional information from a limited number of pixels are much more general-purpose. He said he believed it. It is not limited to specific wavelengths and can also be used for neutrons, other forms of light, and ultraviolet light, added Hu, a senior scientist at MIT's Nuclear Reactor Research Institute.

“This research is critical to the U.S. response community and the ever-growing threat of radioactive incidents and accidents,” said Nick Mann, a scientist in the Defense Systems Division at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Additional research team members include Ryan Pavlovsky, Victor Negat, Brian Quiter, and Joshua Cates of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Jiangkai Yu, Tongtong Liu, and Stephanie Liu of MIT. Including Mr. Jegelka. This research was supported by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mit.edu/2024/mit-researchers-develop-tetris-inspired-radiation-detector-0410 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos