Discover the treasures of the Czech National Library with Google Arts & Culture





You can also see more than 200 outstanding historical documents from the National Library's collections on display for this occasion, four digital stories and the Czech National Library's Puzzle Party for Creative Souls. Google Arts & Culture's virtual experience includes the Viehrad Manuscript, one of his most valuable manuscripts preserved in the Czech Republic, Kaspar's Pflieger Star Globe, and Sebastian Munster's New World Map.

Working with Google is not new to us. Nearly 200,000 old prints have already been digitized by Google over the past few years. We are excited to work with Google Arts & Culture to breathe new life into the Library's collections and bring them to the public around the world in stunning virtual presentations.

The magical baroque library reveals itself

The Baroque library in the Clementinum is an exceptional space with a unique trajectory of talent that preserves the heritage of Jesuit culture to this day. The National Library houses his collection of nearly 8 million books, some of which are national cultural monuments, some of which are included in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register, and which belong to the World Cultural Heritage. I am.

Once again, modern imaging techniques and virtual tours brilliantly showcase the living legacy of the National Library's rich and memorable collections. We hope that this new partnership will not only give people the opportunity to discover fascinating stories and exhibits, but also inspire them to further explore the secrets and stories that Clementinum has left in the history books.

Treasures of the National Library on Google Arts & Culture is available on the web and app (iOS/Android) in both English and Czech.

