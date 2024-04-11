Google Cloud Next AI Product Announcement (Supercut) – Community





Lots of new announcements at Google Cloud Next. This is a supercut of the event.

Nothing too impressive in my opinion, but Google has been around for decades and has a great foundation. Competition is intensifying, and AI development will further accelerate.

What do you think?

Indeed, Google's strength is that it has its own search engine.

However, sometimes their announcements seem a little too dramatic

I believe that advances in multimodal vision, text, and video generation will continue.

ASICs like TPUs are useful for both model training and inference, but I think their versatility is limited.

I'm also concerned about whether data centers and power plants will be enough.

1 like

Dignity for all:

surely! Ahaha.

Dignity for all:

Data centers and power plants

Yeah, this is what I meant about their foundation, they have a lot of infrastructure. However, it is competing with Microsoft/OpenAI, Amazon, Facebook, and others for available computing power.

One of the big jokes at Dev Day 23 was that we needed GPUs. That said, Nvidia seems to be making a lot of progress, which could mean more computing for everyone, or for those who have the money to pay for it.

1 like

I want an ultra-high performance GPU that can fit into a smartphone that runs on solar power.

1 like

Soon, probably!

Another benefit is that you can connect LLM with all (most) stable apps like Gmail, Docs, etc. for an additional $xx+ per month.

With all these tools being paid for, will it become even more difficult to compete unless you can bundle everything for a cheap monthly fee?

Google has already contacted me at least 12 times to invest in AI.

TPUs supplement the demand for GPUs, and older GPUs continue to be used even as new types of high-performance GPUs are released.

I think we are moving towards distributing computing resources to many people, rather than widening the gap where only those with $$ can obtain these resources.

1 like

