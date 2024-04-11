Take a look inside FEU TECH's dynamic startup hub for student technopreneurs





It’s not every day you see a classroom transformed into a technology startup hub.

But for FEU University of Technology, the FEU TECH Innovation Center (FTIC) is the next generation of university learning that goes beyond the traditional classroom and provides an innovative learning environment.

In 2019, FEU TECH took a more proactive approach to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation through results-based programs. The center provides a space where people can interact with fellow innovators and collaborate on innovative solutions. Aspiring entrepreneurs at FEU TECH, whether they are students, faculty, or researchers currently working on a startup idea, can come together and take advantage of the center's resources to help develop their ideas.

The design of the FEU TECH Innovation Center is an intentional combination of aesthetics and functionality, said Gianina Napo, Director of Innovation Programs, FEU TECH Innovation Center. Our goal is to inspire and support the next generation of changemakers who can shape the future of the Philippines and the world. To support this vision, FEU TECH is creating programs, resources, and support mechanisms to foster innovative ideas and foster the growth of potential entrepreneurs from the FEU TECH community. ”

The 1,170 square meter hub, the first in the university belt, is located on the fifth floor of the FEU Engineering Building along Nicanor Reyes Street. It features a professional function room, a shared lounge that doubles as an event space, and a fabrication laboratory. The entire center is designed to encourage interaction and exchange of ideas by inviting external ecosystem stakeholders such as students, faculty, entrepreneurs, researchers, and experts to learning sessions and events organized and hosted by the FEU TECH Innovation Center. It is designed to.

Innovative Startup Academy

In 2020, the FEU TECH Innovation Center introduced an innovative internship track for students aspiring to become startup founders. The FEU TECH Innovation Center Startup Academy was designed to provide you with the fundamentals of innovation and startup building through a structured program, with coaching and mentorship. More than 700 aspiring student startup founders participated in the program, which served as a sandbox for innovation ideas that still follow structured, industry-standard methods.

“Over the past six cohorts, we have seen a wide range of diverse startup ideas from FEU Alabang, FEU Diliman and FEU TECH students who have gone through the program. This is an opportunity for students with innovative business ideas to apply. It begins with an application period. Once selected, incubated student startups will receive specialized training sessions and workshops. These learning sessions will help students refine their business idea. It is facilitated by mentors who provide guidance, share insights, and offer practical advice,” explains Napo.

An enhanced incubation and acceleration program will be launched to support prestige and early-stage startups leveraging technology from market validation to commercial success. The program will give students access to coworking spaces, prototyping facilities, and collaboration tools for business development. Networking activities and industry meet-ups will help you meet more entrepreneurs and professionals, culminating in a demo day to receive funding and support.

FEU TECH actively partners with leading innovation enablers in government and the private sector to expand its network. This will give FEU TECH access to resource personnel, experts, and even funding for research projects and startups. These external collaborations strengthen the ecosystem and provide students and employees with valuable connections across a broad spectrum of entrepreneurship. Their notable collaborations include startup enablers such as Asian Institute of Management-Dado Banatao Incubator (AIM-DBI), QBO Innovation Hub, and PHILDEV Foundation.

Success beyond the classroom with student startups

DWARM Technology

DWARM Technologies was commissioned to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drone to support the government's coronavirus response during the early stages of the pandemic. With the support of a grant from the Philippine Department of Science and Technology and support funds from FEU TECH through the FEU TECH Innovation Center, an AI drone developed primarily to improve the government's search and rescue operations during disasters will be reinstated. It was designed and used to manage the coronavirus. situation.

space

Espasyo is a team formed after the FEU TECH Innovation Center invited student startups to apply for funding opportunities from the Accenture Innovation Grant. It is an all-in-one system that allows users to search for vacant space, make reservations, make payments, and rent out warehouse space for e-commerce businesses. Internet of Things technology (IoT) is used to manage these warehouse spaces.

vehicle

Vehic is also a student startup team that passed through the FEU TECH Innovation Center Startup Academy. Vehic is a 360 solution for the auto care industry and envisions creating a one-stop solution for all vehicle-related services. The Vehics mobile application allows you to order and schedule a car wash anytime, anywhere. Its founder, Amir Annan, was selected to be part of the Manila Ventures Program, an accelerator program backed by Kaya Ventures.

Wee Pyrotech

WePyro Tech has developed a small-scale waste-to-energy or waste-to-energy incinerator that generates energy from the electricity and heat processed during incineration. He is highly acclaimed as one of the top 10 teams in the Ways4Waste Innovation Challenge organized by Villgro Philippines and The Incubation Network.

Shaping the technopreneurs of the future

Embracing the challenges of Industry 4.0 and beyond is the driving force behind FEU TECH.

The FEU TECH Innovation Center is just the beginning of the institution's efforts to develop future-ready, entrepreneurial, lifelong learners.

As the FEU TECH Innovation Center continues to innovate its immersive spaces and startup incubation programs, it moves beyond the classroom to future leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs ready to survive and thrive in the dynamic environment of the digital age. create a legacy.

