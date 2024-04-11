Financial Planning Innovation Awards recognize AI, fintech and wealth management companies





Financial Planning and its parent company Arizent today opened nominations for the inaugural Innovation Awards Program. The honor will be awarded this fall to the winning company at his ADVISE AI, a new conference dedicated solely to artificial intelligence in asset management.

Nominations for the award are currently being accepted. Registration is also now being accepted for his ADVISE AI to be held in Las Vegas on October 9th and October 10th.

The past year and a half has seen an explosion in AI products, solutions, and investments following the release of ChatGPT, a large-scale language model developed by OpenAI. This technology and many others based on AI are revolutionizing businesses and industries around the world, including asset management.

The Financial Planning Innovation Awards recognize technology developers who are developing AI tools that advance the industry, and wealth management companies who are implementing technology, including but not limited to AI solutions, in innovative ways. He will also be awarded two awards for Innovator of the Year.

Brian Wallheimer, Editor-in-Chief of Financial Planning, said: “This technology will change the way financial advisors interact with clients and understand their investments, markets, prospects, and more, so wealth management will be different in a year or two. It won't be the same as it is now.” chief. “We look forward to speaking with companies about what they are developing, what they are using and how it is moving their business forward. The award will demonstrate the true power and potential of AI in our industry.”

The award will be presented at a gala at ADVISE AI, the wealth management industry's first new Arigent and Financial Planning conference to focus solely on AI. Featuring an advisory board of top players in fintech and AI, this event will provide you with the knowledge and tools you need to understand this new technology and how you can safely and effectively leverage it to grow your business. are expected to be provided to participants.

Nominations are being accepted until May 31, 2024 for the following categories:

technology development company

Marketing Technology Innovations: Assessing advances in AI technology specifically designed to enhance marketing strategies within the wealth management industry. Specialized Planning Technology Innovations: Recognize innovations in AI-driven solutions aimed at adding specialized advanced planning for wealth management clients. Client Innovation Onboarding Technology: Celebrating advances in AI technology that facilitate seamless and efficient client onboarding experiences in wealth management. Innovation in Lead Generation Technology: Recognizes pioneering AI-driven technologies that are revolutionizing lead generation processes and strategies in the wealth management ecosystem. Portfolio and Investment Strategy Innovation: Recognizes advances in AI technology tailored to optimize portfolio management and investment strategies for wealth management clients. AI Innovator of the Year (Corporate): Recognizes technology or service provider organizations that are creating AI solutions used within asset management. Ecosystem.

wealth management company

Innovation in Marketing: Focuses on wealth management firms that develop or implement technology that effectively enhances marketing strategies to attract customers and prospects. Innovation in automation: Automate manual tasks to achieve greater efficiency in your operations and free up more time for revenue-generating activities. Innovation in Customer Engagement: Focuses on wealth management firms that develop or implement technology in innovative ways to improve customer relationships and experiences. Innovation in Professional Development: A focus on wealth management firms that develop or implement technology in innovative ways to attract, develop, and retain financial advisors. Financial Advisory Firm Innovator of the Year: Use AI or other technology solutions to better serve your customers, deliver more services, automate manual tasks to increase efficiency, and implement these solutions in-house. Recognizes financial advisory firms that demonstrate outstanding innovation and leadership in leveraging their company.

A panel of judges including industry leaders, AI experts, academics, and journalists will evaluate nominations. Anyone can nominate businesses in any category, and there is no limit to the number of nominations that can be submitted or the number of nominations that a business can receive.

To nominate a company, please fill out this nomination form. If you have any questions, please email [email protected].

