Introducing Innovation in the U.S. Government





The customer experience in the government sector is the sum total of a citizen's interactions with all government services, from how to contact state social and emergency services to waste management, public transportation, and health care. Positive experiences are essential to building public trust, but the bar is constantly being raised. Digital communications such as video and chat, automation and AI, mobility, and much more are expected, especially after the pandemic. His 94% of state technology leaders agree that coronavirus has increased demand for digital government services.

Governments cannot simply ignore change, but they operate in highly complex and data-sensitive environments and cannot afford to take on fundamental business risks in the name of innovation. This guide explores the importance of innovation in the U.S. government and the strategic approach to using existing systems as gateways to new digital technologies to help the government pursue innovation at its own pace. Learn more about innovation.

Why should governments and the public sector innovate?

Innovation is more than just a buzzword. Businesses and governments around the world need to respond to the evolving needs of their citizens as technology advances rapidly. Extending existing systems is important for three reasons:

Improving citizen participation

Government services must be accessible, efficient, and tailored to the needs of the people. To be honest, this is not always the case. The pandemic has exposed many of these gaps, and many of them still exist. By 2023, nearly one-third of U.S. states will be told by federal Medicaid officials that call center wait times are so long that people trying to renew coverage may hang up or give up. I was warned. Solutions such as AI-powered chatbots and self-service portals can streamline interactions, reduce alarming wait times, and enable more personalized experiences.

Digital innovation is also important for improving citizen safety, especially with Next Generation 911 (NG911). NG911 uses a combination of digital networks, databases, and software systems to streamline emergency communications between the public, public safety response points (PSAPs, or local emergency call centers that receive 911 calls), and emergency responders. . This is a major innovation initiative on the rise in the government sector. Learn more in our comprehensive guide to NG911.

Improving work efficiency

Almost all IT decision makers (89%) agree that data analytics is the lifeblood of modern government. why? Because AI can process and generate actionable data in seconds, significantly improving operational efficiency, cost optimization, service delivery, and compliance. For example, this type of AI-driven data can provide governments with new insights into where and why money is being spent across different sectors and programs. Did you know that it is estimated that nearly 20% of government revenues around the world, or about $5 trillion, are lost every year?

Legacy systems often create silos within government agencies that create inefficiencies and redundancies. Innovative digital technologies such as AI, automation, and data analytics can help break down these silos, enabling better collaboration, faster decision-making, and more efficient resource allocation.

Improving business and citizen outcomes

Innovation is driven by data-driven insights, predictive analytics, and evidence-based decision-making that help governments anticipate population needs, proactively identify potential problems, and develop more effective policies and programs. Open the door to. Here are two examples:

By analyzing data about traffic patterns and infrastructure health, city transportation departments can leverage predictive analytics to identify which roads, intersections, and bridges are at the highest risk of congestion and accidents. From here, you can proactively adjust signal timing, schedule road repairs, and invest in infrastructure upgrades as needed. Governments can leverage local health data to create proactive, targeted health campaigns that improve patient care. Dig deeper into these campaigns based on patient data insights, including who is past due for their annual flu shot, who is not up to date with their immunizations, and who is recommending tests related to chronic conditions. You can personalize it. What benefits does innovation in government bring to business?

We've already talked about improving operational efficiency. Let's look at three more business benefits for government agencies pursuing innovation.

Cost reduction

While the cloud is where digital innovation happens, cost is also a big motivator for moving to a cloud platform, as infrastructure and maintenance costs are reduced, freeing up resources for other priorities. Overall, this is a great way to get more for less, with potential cost savings of 50-75% in some cases.

Improved productivity

Innovative new technology streamlines processes, reduces manual effort, and frees up employees to focus on higher-value activities, increasing productivity, increasing employee satisfaction, and efficient resource utilization. This will lead to improvements in

our ability to attract and retain top talent;

Modernization is key to becoming a great place to work. This will make government agencies more attractive to highly qualified professionals, ensuring they have the talent they need to drive innovation and deliver better services.

Where is Avaya positioned to support government innovation?

For a long time, we've been told that innovation requires upheaval, disruptive updates, or replacing entire systems. Companies thus face painfully long transformation projects with statistically high failure and abandonment rates. Avaya's claims are contrary to substance. Innovation doesn't have to be inherently disruptive. Do you prefer great innovations whose value is obtained today or great innovations whose future is uncertain and whose value is obtained years from now? The choice is clear.

Why can't we stay in our current environment and build on existing investments to achieve new modernization? This is a non-disruptive innovation strategy that Avaya is committed to delivering real traction and results for our government customers. is bringing about.

You don't have to risk your resilience to embrace innovation. Continue to operate seamlessly while innovating at your own pace and achieve promised business value faster. There's no need to eliminate what works for your business. You can integrate cutting-edge capabilities like AI, cloud, and data analytics into your current infrastructure while maintaining secure and resilient operations that power mission-critical services. You don't have to chase innovation. In particular, you can innovate by working with partners who can provide integrated experiences to leverage new technologies in ways that make sense for your business.

Innovation doesn't have to be inherently disruptive, and Avaya's non-disruptive innovation approach is proof of that.

Learn more about how Avaya is helping the public sector accelerate digital innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cio.com/article/2088901/an-intro-to-innovation-in-the-u-s-government.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos