Google parent Alphabet follows Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia in AI-driven rise as M-Cap rapidly approaches $2 trillion mark





Google's parent company Alphabet's stock price is on track to rebound toward a record $2 trillion market capitalization in the U.S., surpassed only by Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia. The company has rebounded from last month's lows, when its stock fell on concerns that it was falling behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) field, Bloomberg reported.

Investors are growing more optimistic about Alphabet's AI strategy after a series of glitches and misfires that caused its stock to plummet. Capitalizing on this week's cloud events to show that AI models are enterprise-ready despite recent stumbles in consumer tools, investor focus now turns to this month's earnings and May developer conferences is moving to

Also read: Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai confirms subscription model for Google's next-generation AI, Bard Advance

Alphabet's path to AI monetization remains uncertain, but its stock's relatively cheap valuation keeps the company attractive to many on Wall Street. “Although the headlines were not positive, Google's role in generative AI products will present a significant growth opportunity for the stock,” Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of the Defiance ETF, told Bloomberg.

Alphabet also plans to benefit by creating its own generative AI tools that can power more accurate advertising and increase revenue from ad spend, she added. The malfunction of Alphabet Inc.'s Gemini product is seen as a major setback for the company known for its technological prowess, which had previously suspended an image generation feature that had drawn criticism for historically inaccurate depictions of race. .

The company's cloud computing conference in Las Vegas this week reassured investors by showing how Gemini can be used to create ads, prevent cybersecurity threats, and create short videos and podcasts. gave. Google also showed off new chips designed to handle AI workloads.

The backlash was further fueled by news that Apple Inc. is considering using Google's Gemini technology to power its AI services. Through its most recent close, Alphabet stock is up 12% since the beginning of the year. The company's forward P/E ratio is 21 times, lower than Microsoft's 33 times and about the same level as the S&P 500 index.

Also read: ECB policy verdict: Key interest rate remains at 4%, record high for 5th consecutive meeting, further rate cuts possible

“Google's hardware advances, Gemini's advances, and demonstrations of AI-driven apps should improve sentiment toward AI capabilities,” Bank of Amercia analyst Justin Post said in a note Tuesday. said. Given the reliability, faster growth, and improvements in AI, we see cloud as a positive driver for the stock. margin. ”

Michael Lippert, vice president and portfolio manager at Barron Opportunity Fund, said: “Not everyone is sold on the discount, even though many claim it's very cheap at the moment. “Given the search space, Alphabet should do that.” “They are investing every dollar into their business for a higher ROI (return on investment),” he said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Doug Anmas said this week that he expects the Gemini integration to increase Google Cloud's revenue by more than 20%. According to previous reports, the move to introduce Bard Advance subscription plans appears to be Google's intention to monetize advanced AI capabilities and generate additional revenue.

With a premium subscription, users can expect a more sophisticated and feature-rich conversational AI experience, unlocking new possibilities for tasks from comprehension and summarization to coding and planning. According to a report from Android Authority, this strategic shift aligns with Google's broader vision for the future of AI services.

Based on opinions from agents

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the business news, market news, breaking news, and latest news on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates.Show more Show less

Published: April 11, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/googleparent-alphabet-fast-approaches-2-trillion-mark-in-m-cap-on-ai-fueled-rally-after-apple-microsoft-nvidia-11712841571862.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos