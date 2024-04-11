Google makes Magic Editor AI photo tool available to everyone for free, but there are pitfalls





Just in time for summer, Google is expanding access to its popular artificial intelligence-powered Magic Editor photo editing tool. According to Google, the move will start on May 15th and will give nearly all Google Photos users access to Magic Editor, including Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.

“With the right editing tools, your photos can really shine,” Dina Berrada, director of product management at Google Photos, said in a blog post Wednesday. She added that Google Photos users with iOS or Android devices manufactured within the past few years will be able to use advanced editing tools, including Magic Editor, for free.

Google has placed some restrictions on new features. According to the company, the free version of Magic Editor allows you to save only 10 items per month without a paid subscription. Those who want to go beyond that will need to own one of Google's Pixel devices or pay at least $10 a month for a Google One subscription.

The move marks Google's latest effort to draw attention to its AI capabilities. The company has long been considered a hub for AI research, along with Facebook. But as startup company OpenAI unveils his ChatGPT chatbot in 2022, and Microsoft subsequently integrates a version of that technology into its own Bing search engine and Office productivity software, Google and Facebook suddenly seemed to be behind the curve.

Facebook's parent company Meta is driving its own set of AI tools, including image editing tools, chatbot assistants, and “characters” played by celebrities such as rapper Snoop Dogg, YouTuber Mr. Beast and former NFL star Tom Brady. I responded by doing this.

Meanwhile, Google has expanded access to AI tools across its products, including ChatGPT's competitor Gemini chatbot. (For CNET's hands-on reviews, AI news, tips, and explanations on generative AI products like Gemini, Claude, ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot, check out our new AI Atlas resource page.)

Google is widely expected to announce more AI products at its annual Google I/O developer conference, scheduled to begin a day before the planned Google Photos upgrade. Last year, the company also announced its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, and an improved version of the Pixel Tablet.

This year, Google is expected to unveil a more affordable Pixel 8A smartphone, likely with an upgrade to the Pixel 7A, but CNET reviewers noted that when it won last year's Editors' Choice award, “We will raise the bar for low-cost smartphones,” he said. .

