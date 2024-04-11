Check out our biggest retail technology articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Pricer prepares to unveil new connected store solutions at Retail Technology Show 2024

Pricer will be showcasing its new connected store solution at the Retail Technology Show 2024 at London Olympia on April 24th and 25th.

Exhibiting at booth #6E18, the company will be showcasing its latest shelf edge automation and communication solutions serving the smart retail market, with new applications for grocery, fashion, DIY retail, and retail media networks (RMN). Masu.

Based on Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), Pricer aims to digitally wake up shelf edges in real time to improve store operations, from in-store availability to dynamic pricing and retail media features. We are also aiming to strengthen the retailer's omnichannel product offering, including store-within-store. Efficient picking and advanced replenishment of e-commerce orders in stores.

Shopsense AI partners with Paramount Global to launch retail media platform for broadcasters

Shopsense AI launches an AI-powered retail media platform with Paramount Global as its first partner.

Shopsense says its patent-pending technology will create new advertising and revenue-generating opportunities for broadcast and streaming networks by enabling seamless shopping of content within its apps and e-commerce sites.

Paramount Global will debut a new mobile shopping experience during the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet pre-show broadcast on Sunday, April 7 on CMT. The CMT Music Awards Live will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ immediately after the red carpet coverage.

Paramount's premium entertainment content continues to influence consumers' shopping journeys, said John Halley, president of Paramount Advertising.

Television is no longer just a top-of-the-funnel awareness vehicle. This is his 1:1 vehicle that brings full funnels to your living room. We announced the Shopsense AI platform at the CMT Music Awards and were excited to see it leverage fandom and express it through commerce.

Landmark Group collaborates with SML to deliver product-level RFID solutions across stores and distribution centers in the Middle East

SML RFID has been appointed by Middle Eastern retail conglomerate Landmark Group as a strategic partner to deploy product-level RFID solutions across over 600 stores and 10 distribution centers in the MENA region.

Headquartered in Dubai, Landmark Group has more than 2,200 stores in 21 countries, offering products across categories including apparel, footwear, lifestyle, cosmetics and homewares.

As part of the partnership, SML is providing RFID tags and the solution is live at numerous sites and, once fully deployed, will be available in all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates). It will be implemented at all landmark sites in the Commonwealth of Nations. , Qatar, Bahrain, Oman) Egypt and Jordan.

RFID technology company PervasID partners with leading UK fashion retailer to complete TrackMaster 2X

PervasID has launched TrackMaster 2X. Automate inventory and asset tracking in near real-time using the company's passive (battery-free) RFID reader technology.

PervasID says retailers can now use existing tags to accurately monitor and locate products in their stores, eliminating the need for labor-intensive manual handheld scanning.

The solution is being rolled out by a leading British fashion retailer (name unknown).

Gophr, Diamond Logistics Birmingham and Charging Angels teams work to expedite delivery of laptop power chargers

Same-day delivery service Gophr and Diamond Logistics Birmingham have teamed up with laptop power charger provider Charging Angels.

The latter leverages Gophr's national delivery network and Diamond Logistics' Birmingham Despatchlab technology to provide emergency delivery of chargers to customers in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and beyond. This is a mirroring service already in place in London and Reading.

Charging Angels is an authorized reseller for brands such as Dell, HP, Microsoft, Lenovo, and Targus.

Gophr's Shopify integration allows customers to order chargers in their Shopify store and receive Gophr's same-day shipping options.

Luxury fashion brand Coach focuses on circular economy as it opens its first Coachtopia store in China

Coach opens China's first Coachtopia store in Haitang Bay, Sanya (Hainan Province).

Coachtopia is a sub-brand launched in 2023 that focuses on circular craft and collaborative creativity.

In a post on LinkedIn, Giovanni Zaccariello, Coach's senior vice president of global visual experiences, said: “This installation is completely circular, from all the materials used to create the structure, to the neon, artist furniture, hangers, and busts.” Congratulations, Team Coach!

