Google's Gradient powers Patlytics to help businesses protect their intellectual property





Patlytics, an AI-powered patent analytics platform, wants to help companies, IP professionals, and law firms speed up patent workflows from discovery, analysis, comparison, and prosecution to litigation.

The fledgling startup secured $4.5 million in seed funding led by Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused VC arm, but was oversubscribed within days.

Patlytics was co-founded by CEO Paul Lee, a former venture capitalist at Tribe, and CTO Arthur Jen, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded and served as CTO of Web3 wallet platform Magic. Their shared vision and complementary skills laid the foundation for Patlytics, based on their first-hand experience and deep understanding of industry issues.

The co-founders told TechCrunch that they see a lot of opportunity in the IP space. Lee has spent most of his career investing in verticals SaaS and his AI, as well as some legal and tech startups, which he believes should be digitized. ) We encountered many IP companies using outdated technology in their workflows. While working at Magic, Jen focused on filing and defending patents to protect the company's technology.

The AI ​​revolution in patent intelligence is not just a matter of efficiency. It's about transforming the way patent professionals strategize and engage with the entire patent lifecycle, Lee said in an exclusive interview with TechCrunch. Recognizing the complex blend of technical and legal expertise required for patent work, we have developed a platform that is an indispensable ally for patent professionals.

Traditional patent filing and litigation workflows rely heavily on manual input, which is complex and time-consuming, Lee continued. The search and discovery phase, which involves searching and analyzing large amounts of patent data, requires a significant amount of effort, including Internet searches, piecemeal manual research, and inherently inefficient procedures.

What sets the startup apart from peers such as Anaqua, Clarivate and Patsnap is that Patricix is ​​”the only provider to offer final draft and extensive charting solutions with a current AI-first approach from an insight and analytics perspective.” explained Mr. Lee.

Another difference is that the platform is not completely dependent on a software solution and leaves room for human participation in the process.

The organization recently launched a SOC-2 certified product and already serves several top law firms and several corporate in-house attorneys as clients. The company does not disclose the number of customers due to confidentiality agreements. Target users include IP law firms and companies with multiple patents.

Protecting intellectual property remains a key priority and business requirement for information technology, physical products, and biotechnology companies. As companies incorporate AI into their new products, from the auto industry to the pharmaceutical industry, they are eager to protect new inventions and monitor infringement from competitors, said Gradient's general manager. Partner Darian Shirazi said. He is excited to partner with the team at Patlytics as they leverage recent breakthrough innovations in AI to reinvent the intellectual property protection industry.

The organization aims to use its proceeds to invest in product and AI development, go-to-market capabilities, and cover all workflows related to patent filing and litigation. Additionally, the company plans to strengthen its engineering team. The company has 11 employees.

We understand that navigating the complex landscape of intellectual property can be a daunting task, and our AI-integrated patent workflow increases efficiency and provides insights to future-proof your intellectual property protection. It aims to transform it into a dynamic force shaping the technological landscape, Jen said. We build our technology with data security and privacy in mind, protecting sensitive information throughout the patent lifecycle.

Other participants in this round include 8VC, Alumni Ventures, Gainels, Joe Montanas Liquid 2 Ventures, Position Ventures, Tribe Capital, and Vermilion Ventures. Notably, this round includes a number of investors, including partners at leading law firms, Amit Agarwal, president of Datadog, Tim Hwang, founder of Fiscalnote, and Chan Kim, founder of Tapas Media. Angel supporters also gathered.

