Develop a generative AI mindset





Generative AI: The next phase

getty

Every innovative technology comes with a mix of expectations and frustrations. To reduce frustration levels, people need to be prepared for upcoming changes with education, organizational support, an open mind, and a willingness to experiment, fail, and learn from their mistakes.

This was true when the first PCs entered the workplace, and it's even more true today with the advent of generative AI. Introducing new technology into an organization is simply a matter of time and money, but it alone cannot transform a moribund organization with calcified processes into a profitable, productive, and customer-driven enterprise.

And, I'm sorry to say, but the same rules apply to generative AI tools and platforms. Although these solutions are now easier to access and use, there will be certain headwinds moving forward. That power is culture.

What we need at this stage is the idea of ​​generative AI, says Bernard Marr, renowned futurist and author of Generative AI in Practice. (Bernard is also a contributor to Forbes magazine.) As this new era of GenAI unfolds, I strongly believe there will be a separation between businesses and individuals, he says. Which companies leverage technology to improve innovation and productivity, and which companies lag behind.

The idea of ​​generative AI is to get people across the organization to embrace proactive change brought about by AI. Generative AI is still in its infancy, and people have not yet fully adapted to its disruptive capabilities. Organizations themselves are just beginning to collectively realize its impact on innovation and productivity.

First of all, as generative AI continues to make inroads into the business world, Ma writes, the following risks and challenges exist that need to be identified and managed:

Ethical and social concerns: Issues such as the spread of false information and the potential for malicious use to undermine trust in technology. Over-reliance also means a decline in human skills. Misinformation, disinformation and the potential for deepfakes: The digital realm is at risk of being overwhelmed by fake and misleading content that often appears very legitimate, Ma warned. Masu. This carries the risk of information sparing and obsolescence as a result of inbred AI systems being trained on content generated by other AIs. AI detection: Can we know what content has been created? There is no clear answer to this question, says Marr. Vigilance is required. First, technology companies need to take responsibility for mitigating harm. This means being clear about when content is created with AI. You are still responsible for fact-checking AI-generated content to prevent errors, identify misleading information, and check for potential bias. ChatGPT has a history of producing gender-based content, he added. Dependency and skill depletion: Overuse of AI could lead to the depletion of critical human skills, Marr warns. For example, if your child routinely has their Snapchat AI friend write their homework for them, how will they develop important skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, research, self-discipline, creativity, and good written communication? Can I put it on? Academic and life success?

The path to success with AI, like with any innovative technology before it, will depend on being able to embrace change, adapt quickly to failure, and set people up for success. His four principles of genAI thinking include speed of rapid iteration, ownership meaning employees set their own goals, science acting on data, and openness to new ideas. Masu.

Marr offers the following tenets for building a genAI mindset: If these sound familiar, like the tried-and-true rules for success in the technological waves of the past 40 years, that's because they are.

Understand that generative AI is a tool. GenAI will not replace the need for human traits such as creativity and problem solving, but it will significantly reduce the amount of time spent on repetitive or mundane tasks. Be democratic: Organizations with a generative AI mindset are not hierarchical, but instead made up of teams that form and reshape as business opportunities and needs change. Be adaptable and willing to switch gears as conditions change. We believe that in the era of genAI, the need for more fluid and porous tissues will accelerate, says Ma. Embrace continuous learning: Keeping moving forward today means constantly updating your skills and knowledge, says Marr. Curiosity is cultivated by actively listening, asking questions, and training yourself to be open when you don't understand something. Work collaboratively: This means both humans and machines work together. More and more, there are ways to get jobs done that combine the best parts of human and machine labor. Mindful of ethics: Most new technologies pose ethical challenges, and genAI's thinking does not avoid them. Instead, it means constantly questioning how things are done and the ethics of those decisions. Think critically: The idea of ​​genAI is not to blindly follow the instructions of a machine. Far from it. Humans will need to think more critically than ever before.

Generative AI is just a set of modern technology tools that provide an opportunity or require an organization to be divided into teams of individuals empowered to tackle an opportunity or problem. The key word here is empowerment, and with enough enhanced knowledge and insight, humans can achieve anything.

