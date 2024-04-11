Google Update Carousel (Beta) Structured Data Documentation





Google has updated Structured Data Documents in Structured Data Carousel (Beta) to display rich results for targeted topics. The new documentation clarifies specific requirements and makes it more clear that rich results functionality is limited to a single geographic area.

Structured Data Carousel (Beta)

Carousel Structured Data (Beta) enables website operators who aggregate travel, local, and shopping-related information to add structured data to their pages, allowing them to display content in horizontally scrollable search results. Eligible for a new carousel of rich results that will be displayed prominently. List (carousel).

This beta rich results feature can be used on web pages that use ItemList structured data and display content related to LocalBusiness, Product, and Event Schema.org structured data properties. Each tile in the carousel displays relevant information such as price, rating, date, and images in a rich interactive format.

More emphasis on the overview page

In the updated documentation, the Beta carousel structured data is intended to be implemented on overview pages that link to pages with more detailed information, and linked pages containing details will have this specific It has become clear that structured data is not required. .

The old documentation included the following instructions:

Add markup to a single page (also known as a single all-in-one page list) that contains all the listing information, including the full text for each item. For example, if you want a list of the top hotels for a location all on one page. I am.”

The new documentation explains:

“Select a single overview page that contains information about all entities in the list. For example, a category page that lists “Top Hotels in Paris” and a specific details page for your site that displays detailed information about each hotel. Contains links to. ”

Examples have also been added for clarity.

“For example, let's say you have a 'Things to do in Switzerland' article that lists both local events and local businesses.

Add the required properties to its overview page. You don't need to add any markup to your detail pages to take advantage of this beta feature. ”

There are also completely new paragraphs.

“A site must have an overview page and multiple detail pages. This feature is currently not designed to support other scenarios, such as all-in-one pages where “Details” is an anchor point within the same page. .

Markup must be placed on the overview page or category page. This is a list-like page that contains information about at least three entities and links to other pages on the site for more information about those entities. You don't need to add any markup to the details page, but you must include the URL of the details page in the markup on the overview page. ”

Finally, a short paragraph has been edited to make it more clear that the structured data is for a standalone overview page.

This is the previous version:

“Canonical URL for an item details page (for example, a list of hotels or vacations on that page). All URLs in the list must be unique, but must be from the same domain (the same domain as the current page, or a subdomain or super domain).”

This is a new version (new text appears in italics).

“Canonical URL for an item detail page (for example, a standalone page for a single hotel or vacation listing referenced on an overview page). All URLs in the list must be unique, but from the same domain (same as the overview page). domain, or subdomain or superdomain).”

Explanation of geographical qualifications

Google's changelog documentation states that this change is intended to clarify that structured data is used on the overview page. However, please note that the new documentation also does not provide detailed information on where the new rich results feature is available.

The changelog says:

“We clarified that the Beta Carousel feature is for sites that have an overview page that links to other detail pages on the website. Markup must be on the overview page to be eligible for this feature. You don't need to add any markup to the details page for this.”

However, that changelog is inaccurate because it omits an additional paragraph clarifying that this rich results feature is geo-restricted.

Previous versions didn't say anything about which countries were eligible for Beta Rich Results. This information was included in the initial announcement of the new feature, but not in the new feature documentation.

The new documentation includes the following additional content that corrects omissions:

“Feature Availability” This feature is in beta and requirements and guidelines may change while this feature is being developed. If your business is based in or serves users in the EEA and would like to learn more and express an interest in these new experiences, you can start by filling out the appropriate form (For flight queries, please use the Flight Query Interest form).

This feature is currently available only in European Economic Area (EEA) countries and on both desktop and mobile devices. Use it for travel, local, and shopping queries. For shopping queries, we are initially testing in Germany, France, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom. ”

What's interesting is that Google omitted important information about the feature's availability in the original Carousel (beta) document and doesn't mention in the changelog document that it was added back.

This is important information and adding it to the newly updated documentation should have been recorded in the changelog.

Read our newly updated documentation and guidelines.

Featured image by Shutterstock/Framalicious

