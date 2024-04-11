Huskies compete in the annual Design Expo Faculty Showcase





Long hours of engineering, manufacturing, testing and going back to the drawing board culminate in the ultimate proof of Husky's ingenuity at Michigan Tech's 2024 Design Expo.

Design Expo puts Michigan Technological University undergraduate innovators and their corporate and faculty sponsors on the front lines as teams solve complex, real-world, life-changing challenges while competing for nearly $4,000 in prize money. We will compete. More than 1,000 of his students from Michigan Tech's Senior Design and Enterprise teams will meet the public and judges at Michigan Tech's Van Pelt and Opie Library on Tuesday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Show off your project. Projects include equipment needed for typical life on the moon, less invasive and more efficient medical equipment, and remotely operated vehicles to explore and map flooded mines.

Michigan Technological University's H-STEM Enterprise works on projects related to rehabilitation engineering, healthcare, and public health.

A panel of 80 judges will critique the projects and determine the winners. The public is invited to vote for the Viewer Choice Award. A short kickoff will be held at the library on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The awards ceremony will be held at Michigan Technological University's Rosa Center for the Performing Arts starting at 3:30 p.m. For those who wish to attend the kickoff and awards ceremony remotely, there is a virtual option.

How to vote

In addition to seeing the project in person, you can also watch a video from the Design Expo team that will be posted on Monday, April 15th after 2pm. Vote for your favorite project using the Audience Choice Award ballot.

Nagesh Hatti, director of the award-winning Michigan Technological University Enterprise Program, said this experience provides Huskies with a unique opportunity to maximize their personal and professional growth.

Whether students choose Enterprise Design or Senior Design, their skills and accomplishments will help them develop plans, communicate with clients, think creatively, solve open problems, and meet deadlines. He said it was the result of a lot of time spent. Perhaps just as important is the time you spend changing plans, managing team conflicts, critiquing ideas, troubleshooting unexpected problems, and falling behind schedule. As the saying goes, the only real mistake is one from which you don't learn anything.

“Enterprise and Senior Design requires a significant investment of time and energy for even greater benefit to students.” Nagesh Hatti, Michigan Tech Enterprise Program Director

Design Expo is typically the culmination of a multi-year project, and this year it will also include a 20-person first-year engineering team. Their design work will be displayed in the Ballroom of the Memorial Union Building. Although the judges will not grade the projects, the first-year team is eligible for his Audience Choice Award.

“Our first-year students have experienced the same kind of interdisciplinary teamwork and hands-on learning through design and innovation from the beginning at Michigan Technological University, and are well-versed in their engineering skills,” said Mary Lover, chair of the Department of Engineering Foundations. “We're starting to establish an identity for ourselves,” he said. Design Expo gives them the opportunity to present their first engineering project design and share their innovative work with others.

The Student Organization for Underwater Robotics (SOAR), an annual high school student entry, will be participating in Design Expo again this year. Launched in 2011, this nationally recognized team includes young innovators from Dollar Bay and nearby Tamarac City in his 9th grade through his 12th grade. The SOARs project involves designing aquatic robots to locate invasive species in the Great Lakes.

Collaboration with industry is a technology tradition

The Design Expo highlights how the university collaborates with industry partners, as well as the ingenuity and perseverance of its students. This year, more than 100 industry, government and community sponsors, from Los Alamos National Laboratory and Stryker to the Automotive/Steel Partnership, Coppers Performance Chemicals, John Deere and GlaxoSmithKline, have donated their time, energy and resources. Supported student projects.

Formula SAE is one of the university's automotive design teams at Michigan Tech Enterprises. To learn more about their project and process, check out Michigan Technological University's YouTube.

Design Expo would not be possible without the generous sponsorship of industry and universities. Thompson Surgical Instruments is an executive partner of Design Expo 2024. ITC Holdings, along with Aramco Americas and CTech Manufacturing Inc., is the Design Expo Directing Partner for the 13th consecutive year. Support partners are Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Barnes & McDonnell, and Milwaukee Tool.

Design Expo support partners within Michigan Technological University include the College of Engineering and the Pavlis Honors College. Husky Innovate and his MTU Office of Innovation and Commercialization will serve as collaborative partners.

Founded in 1885 in Houghton, Michigan, Michigan Technological University is a public research university with more than 7,000 students from 55 countries around the world. Consistently ranked among the nation's best universities for return on investment, Michigan's flagship polytechnic offers 120 schools in science, technology, engineering, computing, forestry, business and economics, health professions, humanities, mathematics, and social studies. We offer undergraduate and graduate degree programs such as: science and art. This rural campus is located just a few miles from Lake Superior in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, allowing you to enjoy your outdoor adventures year-round.

