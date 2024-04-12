Google is making Pixel's unique AI image editing capabilities available to all Google Photos users.Everything you need to know





Starting May 15th, Google will introduce a number of AI-powered features to its Photos app. In particular, many of the features, such as Magic Eraser, Photo Blur Correction, and Portrait Light, were previously limited to Pixel smartphones, but will now be available on almost all smartphones. You can use the device without requiring a subscription.

Starting May 15th, Google will roll out the AI-powered Magic Editor to all eligible devices. This powerful tool was one of the key selling points for the Pixel 8 series when it launched last year, but Google wants users to familiarize themselves with its own tool as the market becomes cluttered with AI-powered image editors. He seems to be thinking that.

However, Google says free users will be limited to 10 edits per month, and any more will require a Google One subscription with at least 2TB of storage. However, Pixel users will still be able to make unlimited image edits.

Magic Editor uses generative AI to simplify complex photo editing tasks. For example, users can use Magic Editor to change the position of a subject, change the color of the sky, or fill in gaps in an image.

Can I take advantage of Google Photos' AI-powered features?

Google said its AI tools will begin rolling out to all Android devices with 64-bit processors, a minimum of 3GB RAM, and running Android 8.0 (Oreo) or later (iOS 15 or later for iPhones).

These tools will be gradually rolled out over the next few weeks starting May 15th to all devices that meet the minimum requirements. Find them on Google Photos to make your photos perfect.

Tons of magic erasers, photo unblur, sky suggestions, color pop, HDR effects, portrait blur, portrait light, cinematic photos, collage editor styles, and more.

Published: April 11, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

