Outstanding data technology innovators recognized at 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious international awards program recognizes outstanding data technology products and companies

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market, today announced the organization's fifth annual awards We have announced the program winners. A technology and company that drives innovation and represents the best data technology solutions around the world.

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is a premier awards program established to recognize data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a variety of categories including DataOps, data analytics, data management, data storage, and more. is. The 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

After a decade of evaluating the world's most innovative data technologies, digital innovation, and most notably artificial intelligence (AI), is not just growing, it is revolutionizing the way we approach technology and business. That's clear, says Steve Johansson. Managing Director of Data Breakthrough. Over the past decade, the world's data volume has increased by more than 1200%, jumping from 9 zettabytes to 120 zettabytes. Our annual program aims to unlock the true power of this data and recognize global innovators who are transforming data into strategic assets, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with data technology. He is thrilled to recognize the winners of his 2024 Data Breakthrough Award.

The Data Breakthrough Awards program recognizes global nominations from companies representing a comprehensive set of data technology specialties in the larger fields of data science, analytics, and AI, and recognizes the most innovative and technologically advanced We evaluate selected award-winning products and companies based on a variety of criteria, including: Advanced solutions and services.

The 2024 Data Breakthrough Award winners are:

Data ManagementData Management Solution of the Year: WalkMeData Catalog Solution of the Year: ZE PowerGroup, ZEMADatabase Modeling Solution of the Year: SqlDBMData Virtualization Solution of the Year: CDataData Processing Solution of the Year: ExpansoData Monitoring Solution of the Year: Saturam, QualdoData Management Innovation of the Year: WEKA

Data Analytics Cross-Infrastructure Analytics Solution of the Year: BMC Software, BMC Helix AIOps Data Analytics Solution of the Year: DremioOverall Data Analytics Platform of the Year: AlteryxOverall Data Analytics Company of the Year: Treasure Data

Compute and Infrastructure In-Memory Solution of the Year: AerospikeGraph DBS Solution of the Year: TigerGraphCloud EDW Solution of the Year: Hydrolix Data Transformation Solution of the Year: Liqid

Data Integration and WarehousingData Integration Solution of the Year: Actian, Actian Data PlatformData Warehouse Solution of the Year: IndegeneData Warehouse Solution Provider of the Year: BridgeFT

Data Storage Flash Storage Solution of the Year: Pliops, Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP) Object Storage Solution of the Year: MinIOData Backup Solution of the Year: ExaGrid, ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage Data Storage Innovation of the Year: Hammerspace, Hyperscale NAS Overall Data Storage Solution of the Year: Lightbits Labs

Industry Application Data Solution of the Year Marketing: Digital Element Data Solution of the Year Sales: Overall[i]Data Solution of the Year Retail: BirdziData Solution of the Year Healthcare: Code FocusData Solution of the Year Finance: ProvenirData Solution of the Year Transportation: BoschData Solution of the Year Human Resources: Aisera

Industry Leadership Customer Data Platform of the Year: Infocepts Best Use of Artificial Intelligence: Red Hat, Red Hat OpenShift AIData-as-a-Service Company of the Year: Bright Data Data Technology Startup of the Year: illumex Data Technology CEO of the Year Year: Sam Gutmann, Owned Data Intelligence Platform of the Year: AziraOverall Data Science Solution of the Year: iCIMS, iCIMS InsightsOverall Data Tech Innovation of the Year: Parsec Automation Corp, TrakSYSOAll Data Tech Company of the Year: VAST Data

About Data Breakthrough The Data Breakthrough Awards program is part of Tech Breakthrough, the leading market intelligence and recognition platform for innovation and leadership, dedicated to recognizing excellence in data technology, services, companies, and products. doing. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for the public to recognize the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories such as data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, and business intelligence. For more information, please visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendors, products or services featured in our certification programs, nor does we advise technology users to select only vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC certifications constitute the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this Certification Program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact: Media Contact: Data Breakthrough Steve Johansson [email protected]

