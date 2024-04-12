Boffins deems Google DeepMind's key findings shallow The Register





AI itself may not be as useful for discovering new material as Google's DeepMind team suggests.

Two materials scientists at the University of California, Santa Barbara analyzed a Google paper published last November in Nature and concluded that it promises more than just results. . However, his DeepMind team at Google disagrees and stands by their work, arguing that UCSB's critics have misidentified the nature of their work and do not understand its goals. ing.

In November 2023, Google DeepMind principals Amil Merchant and Ekin Dogus Cubuk announced that they would publish a paper in the scientific journal Nature titled “Scaling deep learning for materials discovery.” Co-authors include Simon Batzner, Samuel Schoenholz, Muratahan Aykol, and Gowoon Cheon.

This paper describes Graph Networks for Materials Exploration (GNoME). It is a “new deep learning tool that dramatically increases the speed and efficiency of discovery by predicting the stability of new materials.”

GNoMe expanded the number of materials available to science by discovering crystal structures, “many of which had escaped earlier human chemical intuition,” the authors claim.

“With GNoME, we have doubled the number of technically viable materials known to humanity,” Merchant and Cubuk declared.

“Of those 2.2 million predictions, 380,000 are the most stable, making them promising candidates for synthesis. Among these candidates are superconductors, those that power supercomputers, It contains materials that have the potential to develop future innovative technologies, from next-generation batteries that boost energy efficiency in electric vehicles. ”

Well, it may not seem like much.

Is it novel, reliable, and useful?

In an article published Monday in the journal Chemistry of Materials, Anthony Cheatham and Ram Seshadri, research professors in the Materials Laboratory at the University of California, Santa Barbara, say that the materials identified by GNoME are claims that it is not as useful as it is.

Cheatham and Seshadri take issue with the expansive language of DeepMind's paper, stating that “our work represents an order-of-magnitude extension of stable materials known to humanity.”

Two researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara, said that DeepMind's predictions “are only for crystalline inorganic compounds and should be described as such, rather than using the more general label 'material.' It is claimed that. Polymers, glasses, organometallic frameworks, heterostructures, composite materials, etc. are not explored in detail.

More importantly, they argue that meaningful predictions for new materials should: The structure and composition of a material must be reliable and can be realized ly. Novelty rather than trivial extension of known compounds. and exhibit sufficient evidence of usefulness to qualify as material.

And it is argued that GNoME's addition to the canon of known things does not fit into this triangle.

“We consider the claims of this study here, and unfortunately find that there is scant evidence for compounds that meet the trifecta of novelty, reliability, and utility,” Cheatham and Seshadri wrote. Explained in the analysis of mind research. “Although the methods employed in this study appear promising, it is clear that there is a significant need to incorporate expertise in materials synthesis and crystallography.”

Cheatham told The Register in detail. “We believe there are many possibilities for applying AI to materials science (and, to a broader extent, indeed chemistry).

“However, the Google DeepMind paper provides an overwhelming number of predictions (2.2 million, of which about 400,000 are considered stable), many of which do not appear to be very novel. Therefore, they are not particularly useful for experimenters like us. They are compounds, not materials, because their function or usefulness has not been demonstrated at this time.”

Cheatham said it is premature to put limits on AI's potential usefulness in materials science at this point. “However, as we hope our article makes clear, we believe that AI has a great future in this field when it is combined with the first-class expertise of materials scientists. ”

A Google DeepMind spokesperson told The Register: “We stand by all claims made in the Google DeepMinds GNoME document.”

“Our GNoME research points to orders of magnitude more candidates than previously known to science, and hundreds of the substances we predicted have already been independently identified by scientists around the world. are synthesized into.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2024/04/11/google_deepmind_material_study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos