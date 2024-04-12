Google and MIT launch free generative AI course for teachers





Getty Images/Alena Butusaba

When many people think of generative AI in the classroom, they think of the possibilities for students. However, teachers can benefit just as much, if not more, from this technology. On Thursday, Google and MIT Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education (RAISE) announced free Google Generative AI Educators to help middle and high school teachers use generative AI tools to improve workflows and student classroom experiences. The course has been announced.

The self-paced, 2-hour course helps you save time on everyday tasks such as composing emails, modifying content to suit different reading levels, constructing creative assessments, and structuring activities to match student interests. Teach teachers how to use generative AI to press release. A teacher can help her with one of her most time-consuming tasks, lesson planning, by inputting existing lesson plans into a generative AI model to get ideas about what to do next in the classroom. You can also learn how to use generative AI.

MORE: Do you have 10 hours? IBM will train you on AI basics for free

“This course will enable educators to confidently incorporate AI into their instruction, creating richer and more accessible learning experiences for all students,” said Cynthia Breazeale, director of MIT RAISE. Stated.

The course consists of five modules, each lasting 40 minutes or less, that teachers and administrators can access from the Generative AI for Educators webpage.

Anaheim Union High School District in California, Miami-Dade County Public Schools in Florida, Chicago Public Schools in Illinois, Albuquerque Public Schools in New Mexico, Glenpool Public Schools in Oklahoma, and Sun in Wisconsin. Some school districts across the country are also planning to offer the course. Prairie Area School District, according to a press release.

Also: For Turing Award Winners, It's All Computation and Some Problems Are Unsolvable

“In a rapidly evolving world, our teachers cannot afford to be left behind in access to powerful generative tools that help them develop new approaches to teaching and learning,” said Anaheim Union High School District. said Superintendent Michael Matsuda.

OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, previously highlighted the benefits of providing generative AI tools to educators and the shared use cases where teachers across the country are already using its technology. Examples of OpenAI include role-playing conversations for students using chatbots, creating classroom materials, providing English assistance to non-English speakers, and teaching students about critical thinking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-and-mit-launch-a-free-generative-ai-course-for-teachers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos