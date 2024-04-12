How to install Android 15 beta on Google Pixel





Android 15 has left developer preview and a beta program is now available for Google Pixel devices. Here's what you need to know about the first Android 15 beta and how to install it.

What is the latest Android 15 beta?

Google first released Android 15 in February. By April 11, when Google released his Android 15 Beta 1, two developer previews had been released.

Beta 1 is the first of several beta releases planned for 2024, and Google is expected to release several more updates in the coming months.

In particular, both developer preview builds of Android 15 were quite unstable for users and were rife with sideloading issues. Although these issues may be fixed in the Android 15 beta, users should still take precautions. Avoid installing beta builds on devices where you absolutely need them, and if you want to sideload updates, toggle “OEM Unlocked” in Developer Options before starting the installation process.

What Pixel devices can I install Android 15 beta on?

Starting with Android 15, all Pixel phones with Snapdragon will no longer be supported. Android 15 is only available on Pixel with Tensor. This means all Pixel devices released after October 2021.

This includes:

Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6a Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7a Pixel Fold Pixel Tablet Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro

For Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, this is the last major Android update available.

Once the next Pixel 8a debuts, it may soon be added to the Android 15 beta as well.

How to install Android 15 on your Pixel using the Android beta program

While the initial developer preview release of Android 15 required sideloading, Google is making beta releases available immediately through OTA updates.

To set up, go to google.com/android/beta and “opt in” on your chosen device. Compatible Pixels (listed above) with the same Google Account can participate in the program on this page. Once you opt in, you'll be able to check for updates on your device and actually install them. This typically completes within an hour, but in some cases it may take longer.

Importantly, the Android 14 QPR3 beta is technically still ongoing alongside the Android 15 beta program. If you don't want to move to Android 15, you'll need to opt out of the program to prevent you from getting this update. If you're part of this program and want to join the Android 15 beta, check out the update. Those who sideloaded Android 15 Developer Preview 2 will also be automatically moved to the beta version.

How to sideload Android 15 beta on Google Pixel

The quickest way to install a new version of Android on your Pixel is to sideload it. It's a relatively simple process, but it requires some preparation. Here's how:

Download the necessary files. Boot into recovery mode. Go to ADB Sideload. Connect the handset to the computer where ADB tools are installed. Enter the sideload command. Restart your phone.

Warning: Google notes that you must be running a valid Android build to sideload Android 15 Beta 1. If you are currently running Android 15 Developer Preview 1 or Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1, you cannot directly sideload to Android 15 Beta 1. You must first install Android 15 Developer Preview 2 or Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.

Devices running Android 15 DP1 (buildAP31.240119.016) or Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 (buildAP21.240119.009) are side-loaded with images from the Android 15 Beta 1 build (buildAP31.240322.018) due to a bug in the installed build. Unable to load. If you want to sideload Android 15 Beta 1, first perform an OTA update to Android 15 DP2 (build AP31.240223.016.A3) or Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 (build AP21.240305.005).

1. Download Android 15 beta files

To get started, you'll first need to download the files needed to actually install Android 15 Beta 1 on your Pixel.

There are two ways to do it. First, installing the factory image will erase your phone and start everything from scratch. Alternatively, as detailed here, there are OTA files that install on top of your current version of Android without erasing your phone.

Beta OTA files can be downloaded from Google's full OTA image hosting site. This site includes OTA downloads to sideload various updates, including the Android 15 beta, to all Pixel and Nexus devices, so make sure you're downloading the files associated with your device. You have to scroll down to do that. OTA downloads are available here.

The Android 15 beta is only available for Pixel 6/Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7/Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet, and you can't directly upgrade to QPR3 even if you're on the regular beta. Masu.

Cannot be installed on original Pixel/XL, Pixel 2/XL, Pixel 3/XL, Pixel 3a/XL, Pixel 4/XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, or Pixel 5a.

Note: Although this process (using OTA) will not erase your device, we recommend backing up your irreplaceable data in case something goes wrong. As a recovery measure, you will also need to enable “OEM Unlock” in Developer Options.

2. Boot into recovery mode.

Next, boot your Pixel into recovery mode. To do this, turn off your handset completely. Next, press and hold the power button and volume down button at the same time until you see the bootloader page. You'll know you're in the right place when you see an Android figure lying on the screen.

Using the volume buttons, scroll down to Recovery Mode. Select this by clicking the power button. Alternatively, if you are already connected to your computer using ADB, you can use the restart recovery command.

You should now see a small Android lying around with an exclamation mark above it. From here, press the power button and volume up button for about 1 second to fully enter recovery mode. Release the volume up button to enter the recovery state.

3. Go to ADB Sideload

Using the volume buttons, scroll down to “Apply updates from ADB” and select it with the power button. This will launch a mostly blank screen with text near the bottom instructing you how to sideload the OTA.

4. Connect the handset to the computer where ADB tools are installed.

This step is important as it is the only way to transfer the downloaded OTA file to your handset. You should have ADB and Fastboot tools within easy reach. ADB tools can be downloaded from the Android Developers website. You can also use ClockWorkMod's universal ADB driver. This makes the process a little easier on Windows devices.

5. Enter the sideload command.

As long as everything is in place, you can sideload OTA files. On Windows, make sure your command prompt is in the ADB tools folder and type adb sideload. If you're using macOS or Linux, do the same in Terminal (make sure your terminal is pointing to the correct folder using the cd and ls commands. If you need help, Google Please search). However, enter “./adb sideload”. Next, you need to insert the file name of the .zip folder that you downloaded from Google and press Enter to start the process.

If everything is working properly, you should see a dialog on your computer and handset indicating the sideload and installation process.

6. Restart your phone

Once the OTA installation is complete, you will be returned to recovery mode.The final step to start a new update is to press the power button[今すぐ再起動]It's about choosing options.

Have questions? Let us know in the comments.

