Google releases first Android 15 beta.Here's how you can get it now





Google has announced that the first beta version of Android 15 will be available starting today. Enroll in the Android Beta for Pixel program to download and install Android 15 beta over the air.

Android 15 brings several new features and improvements to the Android OS with a focus on productivity. User Privacy and Security. Enhance support for developers and content creators. communication; and, of course, performance and quality.

Among other features and settings, the first Android 15 beta supports app archiving and unarchiving, allowing users to more easily free up space on their phones. There is also end-to-end encryption support for contact keys, allowing users to see other people's contact information.

Google is expected to officially announce Android 15 at Google I/O on May 14th.

The upcoming major release of Android was originally released in February and has been available as a developer preview for the past two months. Android 15 developer preview is currently in its second iteration.

However, as the name suggests, developer preview is primarily aimed at developers, allowing them to prepare their apps before public release. Also, in developer previews, the software is still in the early stages of development, so such previews are usually not completely stable and buggy, so they are not recommended as everyday drivers.

The Android 15 Beta is still in development and is primarily aimed at developers and early adopters, but it is more polished and stable than any of the Android 15 developer previews.

If you want to learn more about how to download and install Android 15 today, here's everything you need to know.

07:38 Which phones are compatible with Android 15 beta?

As always, Google is offering early developer previews and beta releases only to its own devices, so to run the first Android 15 beta at this time, you'll need a supported Pixel smartphone or Requires a tablet. Here is the complete list of supported devices:

If you don't have one of these devices, you can test Android 15 on other phones, tablets, and large-screen gadgets using Android Studio's Android emulator.

Before downloading Android 15…

Make sure to back up your phone on Android 14 before updating to Android 15. If you are downgrading from Android 15 to Android 14, it is best to install an Android 14 backup here as all data will be erased. case. It's fine if you have automatic backups, but you can also do it manually.[設定]>[システム]>[バックアップ]Move to[今すぐバックアップ]Click.

How to download Android 15 beta to your phone or tablet

Unlike the Android 15 Developer Preview, where you need to unlock the bootloader and manually flash Android 15 to get the first Android 15 Beta, visit this Android Beta for Pixel page and Google All you have to do is sign in with your account. Please check if your phone is compatible.

Note: Make sure you use the same email address connected to your Pixel device.

If your phone is supported, it will appear under “Eligible Devices.”

Make sure your phone is charged at least 10%. It may not be displayed if it is not charged.

Note: If you've already signed up for Android 14 Beta or Android 15 Developer Preview, you don't need to do anything to get your first Android 15 Beta. Automatically receive over-the-air updates on your phone.

To sign up your phone for the Android 15 beta program,[オプトイン]Click to read the terms and conditions,[確認して登録]Click. A pop-up will then appear informing you that your phone has been enrolled in the Android 15 beta program and providing instructions on how to download and install Android 15 on your device.

Then on your device[設定]>[システム]>[システム アップデート]Go to and download the Android 15 OTA update. However, please be patient as it may take up to 24 hours to obtain over-the-air updates. Registered devices will continue to receive Android 15 beta updates released in May, June, and July. General release of Android 15 is expected in the fall.

How do I opt out of Android 15 beta?

If you don't want to participate in the Android 15 beta program, return to the Android beta page for Pixel.However, this time[オプトアウト]Click[ベータ版を終了]Click. Beta updates will no longer be received over the air, and instead he will receive OTA updates for the latest stable version of Android 14. Please note that installing the Android 14 update will erase all data on your device. Before you do this, you need to back up your device on Android 14.

