First beta of Android 15





Posted by: Dave Burke, VP of Engineering

Today, we're releasing the first beta version of Android 15. As we continue to improve the features and stability of Android 15, it's time to open up the experience to both developers and early adopters. This allows you to register supported Pixels. Install your device here to receive over-the-air updates for this and future Android 15 betas and feature drop betas.

With Android 15, we continue our efforts to build a platform that improves productivity, gives users a premium app experience, protects user privacy and security, and makes apps accessible to as many people as possible. I am. Everything happens within a vibrant and diverse ecosystem of devices. Silicon partners and carriers.

Android delivers enhancements and new features throughout the year, and your feedback on the Android Beta program plays an important role in continuously improving Android. The Android 15 developer site has a lot of information about the beta, including Pixel downloads and release timelines. We look forward to hearing from you. Thank you for your continued support in making Android a platform that works for everyone.

We'll be sharing more as the release cycle progresses. Visit Google I/O to dive deeper into the topics that interest you with over 100 sessions, workshops, codelabs, and demos.

every corner

Apps that target Android 15 display edge-to-edge by default on Android 15 devices. This means that apps no longer need to explicitly call Window.setDecorFitsSystemWindows(false) or enableEdgeToEdge() to display content behind the system bar, but it is not necessary to explicitly call Window.setDecorFitsSystemWindows(false) or enableEdgeToEdge() in order to display content behind system bars, but the edge-to-edge experience in previous Android It is recommended that you continue to call enableEdgeToEdge() to obtain Release.

To help with edge-to-edge apps, many Material 3 composables handle insets based on how the composable is placed within the app according to the material specification.

On the left: The app targets SDK 34 (Android 14) and is not edge-to-edge on Android 15 devices. On the right: The app targets SDK 35 (Android 15) and is edge-to-edge on Android 15 devices. Material 3 Note that TopAppBar automatically protects the status bar, which is transparent by default.

System bars are transparent or translucent, and their content is drawn behind them by default. For information on how to prevent important touch targets from being obscured by system bars, see Handle overlap using insets (views) or Window insets in Compose.

A smoother NFC experience – Part 2

Android 15 continues to support Android's robust NFC app ecosystem while working to make the tap-to-pay experience more seamless and reliable. In addition to the Supervised Mode changes from Android 15 Developer Preview 2, apps can now enroll fingerprints on supported devices, receive notifications for poll loop activity, and support multiple NFC The application allows for smooth operation.

Alignment between characters

Starting with Android 15, you can now use JUSTIFICATION_MODE_INTER_CHARACTER to justify text using character spacing. Alignment between words was first introduced in Android O, but intercharacter resolution is also resolved in languages ​​that use white space for segmentation, such as Chinese and Japanese.

JUSTIFICATION_MODE_NONE JUSTIFICATION_MODE_INTER_WORD JUSTIFICATION_MODE_INTER_CHARACTER App archive

Android and Google Play announced support for app archiving last year. This allows users to free up space by partially deleting infrequently used apps published using Android App Bundles on Google Play from their devices. Android 15 now includes OS-level support for app archiving and unarchiving, making it easier to implement across all app stores.

Apps with the REQUEST_DELETE_PACKAGES permission can call the PackageInstaller's requestArchive method to request an archive of currently installed app packages. This deletes APKs and cache files, but preserves user data. Archived apps are returned as viewable apps through the LauncherApps API. Users will see her UI handling highlighting that those apps are archived. When a user taps on an archived app, the responsible installer receives a request to unarchive that app, and the restoration process can be monitored by her ACTION_PACKAGE_ADDED broadcast.

App management profiling

Android 15 includes an all-new ProfilingManager class that lets you collect profiling information from within your app. We'll be wrapping this in the Android Jetpack API, which will simplify building profiling requests, but the core API will allow us to collect heap dumps, heap profiles, stack sampling, etc. Provides a callback to your app using the specified tag to identify the output file. The output files are delivered to your app's files directory. The API rate limits to minimize performance impact.

Braille improvements

With Android 15, TalkBack can now support Braille displays using the HID standard over both USB and secure Bluetooth.

This standard is very similar to those used in mice and keyboards, and will help Android support a wider range of Braille displays in the future.

Key management for end-to-end encryption

Android 15 introduces E2eeContactKeysManager. It facilitates end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in Android apps by providing an OS-level API for storing encryption public keys.

E2eeContactKeysManager is designed to integrate with the platform's Contacts app to allow users to centrally manage and verify contact public keys.

Launching a secure background activity

Android 15 introduces additional changes to prevent malicious background apps from bringing other apps to the foreground, escalating privileges, and abusing user interactions. The purpose is to protect you from vulnerabilities and give you more control over your device. Starting with Android 10, launching background activities is restricted.

App compatibility

Android 15 is currently in beta, opening access to developers as well as early adopters. So if you haven't tested your app for compatibility with Android 15 yet, now is the time to do so. In the coming weeks, we expect more users to try the app on Android 15 and report any issues they find.

To test compatibility, install your published app on a device or emulator running Android 15 beta and run all of your app's flows. Confirm behavior changes and focus your testing. Once you resolve the issue, please publish an update as soon as possible.

We will notify you of platform stability milestones in advance to give you more time to plan your app compatibility efforts.

In addition to the final SDK/NDK API, this milestone also delivers the final internal API and system behavior for apps. Platform stability is expected to be achieved in June 2024, from which point there will be several months for final testing before official release. Click here for details on the release schedule.

Today's beta release includes everything you need to try out Android 15 features, test your app, and provide feedback. Now that we're in beta, you can register your supported Pixel device here to get this and future Android beta updates over the air. If you don't have a Pixel device, you can use 64-bit system images with the Android emulator in Android Studio. If you have a supported device that is already part of the Android 14 QPR Beta program or has the developer preview installed, it will automatically update to Android 15 Beta 1.

For the best development experience on Android 15, we recommend using the latest version of Android Studio Jellyfish (or newer Jellyfish+ version). Once setup is complete, you need to:

Try new features and APIs. Feedback is very important during the early stages of our developer preview and beta programs. Please report any issues using the tracker on our feedback page. Test your current app's compatibility. Check if your app is affected by Android 15 changes. Install your app on a device or emulator running Android 15 and test it thoroughly.

We will regularly update beta system images and SDKs throughout the Android 15 release cycle. Please see here for the detail.

For more information, visit the Android 15 developer site.

Java and OpenJDK are trademarks or registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

