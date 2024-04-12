Words you should never Google and what happens when you Google them





Google is certainly useful.

Whether we need to search Google for places where we've seen the actor before or are trying to find synonyms for a word in a college essay, Google is always here to help us.

But while you may want to ask Google anything, there are some words you don't want to put into that search engine.

Don't say you weren't warned…

There are some words you don't want to Google. (Getty Images Stock Photo)

If you're a regular Google user, chances are you've used Google Images.

And unfortunately, there are some photos out there that are better left to the imagination.

Google may not come with trigger warnings. So consider this a friendly reminder to the billions of people who use search engines every day. These words aren't really worth a Google search.

There are five words to remember, all stomach-churning, summarized in last year's It's Gone Viral report.

Naturally, a lot of it has to do with health. Because who doesn't immediately go to Doctor Google if they feel even the slightest bit sick?

That being said, it's important to remember that if you have concerns about your health, consult a medical professional rather than looking for answers on Google, Reddit, etc.

Anyway, let's get into the words…

larva

The first word that I highly recommend not searching on Google is Larvae.

According to Oxford Dictionaries, the noun means “an active immature form of an insect,” which sounds like an innocent search.

However, the risk factor when googling larvae is that you may come across a condition with the same name.

According to WebMD, “Oral larvae are parasites that hatch and live inside the oral cavity of a human or animal host. These pests can cause a dangerous infection known as oral trichiasis. .”

The site adds: “Eating larvae in food can lead to oral fly disease. The flies can also enter the mouth and lay eggs in the wound.”

No from me…

de grove

Next is glove removal. This is something you definitely want to avoid, especially since you can't get that image out of your head.

Thanks to WebMD, degloving, also known as avulsion, “occurs when a large section of skin and the layer of soft tissue directly beneath it is partially or completely pulled away from the muscles and connecting tissues.”

It's certainly unpleasant.

Some Google images are better left to your imagination. (Dilara Irem Sankar/Anadolu via Getty Images) Crocodile

Although this next word has different meanings in other languages, the word described in the It's Gone Viral report refers to the opioid drug desomorphine.

A 2013 Time magazine report called it “the world's deadliest drug,” showing just how dangerous it really is.

It all started when Russian doctors discovered “strange scars” on many drug addicts.

It was later discovered that they had been injecting themselves with a new drug known as “Krokodil,” which later became known as the “flesh-eating zombie drug” in a CNN report.

You don't have much of an image in your head, right?

fournier

Fournier is a popular surname in France, so you might think this isn't necessarily a bad thing for Google.

However, Fournier can also refer to an “acute necrotizing infection” of the genital area, according to the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD).

WebMD warns that “Fournier gangrene is always an emergency because it worsens rapidly and can be fatal.”

Don't say you weren't warned. (Getty Stock Image) Harlequin Ichthyosis

The last word you shouldn't Google is Harlequin Baby Syndrome, better known as congenital ichthyosis.

Healthline describes it as a “rare condition that affects the skin” and “a type of ichthyosis, which refers to a group of diseases that cause persistently dry, scaly skin all over the body.” .

The website says the skin of newborns with the condition is “covered with thick diamond-shaped plates resembling fish scales.”

Babies with this condition require immediate treatment.

