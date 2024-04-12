Ohio mayor apologizes for distributing defective eclipse glasses





Good news for citizens who wore defective glasses during Monday's solar eclipse? The issue with the glasses had nothing to do with safety.

The mayor of the Village of Cleveland-Orange apologized to residents this week after safety glasses purchased and distributed by the village for Monday's total solar eclipse were found to be defective.

In a Facebook post shared by the village on Tuesday, Village President Judson A. Klein “expresses regret regarding the eclipse glasses that the village procured and distributed for residents to enjoy the celestial phenomenon we experienced. ” he wrote. [Monday.]”

“Like everyone, I was disappointed that my glasses didn't work properly, so I had to scramble to watch this amazing event,” Klein continued. “I hope you will experience the solar eclipse.”

Ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse, officials stressed the importance of wearing safety glasses that comply with the ISO 12312-2 standard at all times before and after the eclipse.

Klein said in a statement that the glasses distributed by the village were “purchased from a NASA approved vendor and were also ISO 12312-2 approved.” (NASA has previously acknowledged that it does not certify or recommend any products, but instead links to a list of suppliers vetted by the American Astronomical Society.)

The good news for citizens who wore defective glasses during Monday's solar eclipse is that they don't have to worry about eye injuries. The glasses issue had nothing to do with safety.

In response to a commenter's question on the Facebook post, the village clarified that the problem was that “we couldn't see clearly. We could see, but it was very, very dark.”

Klein wrote that the village intends to “seek compensation and compensation” from the vendor who sold the eclipse glasses.

