Microsoft is trying to convince Windows 10 users to upgrade with a full-screen prompt





Microsoft is trying to entice Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 with a full-screen prompt 18 months before support ends. Reddit user Woopinah9 was at work when he discovered a notice from Microsoft thanking his Windows 10 customers for their loyalty with a full-screen message and explaining the end of support date. You may have been hoping for a free upgrade as part of this hiatus, but unfortunately for this Reddit user, your PC can't be upgraded to Windows 11, so be sure to check out this great product. Ah, but as one Redditor says, you can't have it.

Some Windows 10 users see this prompt and are able to upgrade to Windows 11, but this Reddit user in particular is one of the millions of PCs whose PCs can't be upgraded due to Microsoft's hardware requirements for Windows 11. using. Your PC is: Although you are not eligible to upgrade to Windows 11, you will continue to receive Windows 10 hotfixes and security updates until support ends on October 14, 2025, Microsoft's message states.

This prompt also includes links to end-of-support articles and Windows 11 promotional links. The options to close the full-screen break include a “Learn more” and “Remind me later” buttons, suggesting that this prompt may appear multiple times. We reached out to Microsoft to clarify if this is his one-time notification or if Windows 10 users will be receiving regular notifications like this over the next 18 months.

Surprisingly, Microsoft's full-screen prompt does not directly mention that consumers can safely continue using the operating system beyond October 14, 2025, if they are willing to pay. Microsoft revealed last week that the first year of Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) will cost businesses $61 per device. In the second year he will double to $122, and in the third year he will double again to $244.

Microsoft has not yet provided details on the pricing of ESU for consumers, but the company previously revealed that it would be making these enhanced updates available to consumers for the first time. Schools are offered a huge discount, with Microsoft offering him a license for $1 in his first year, making it $2 in his second year, and doubling it even more to $4 in his third year. . Microsoft expects non-business users of Windows 10 to receive similar discounts, but Microsoft says more details will be released at a later date.

Windows 11 is only supported on CPUs released after 2018 and devices that support TPM security chips integrated into modern CPUs. As a result, adoption of Windows 11 has lagged behind Windows 10, which was also offered as a free upgrade to Windows 7 and Windows 8 users.

