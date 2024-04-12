Google explains index selection during core update





Google's Gary Illyes answered questions about normalization, indexing, and core algorithm updates, providing a clearer picture of how the various systems work independently and together.

A search marketer named David Minchala asked if Google's normalization process would continue to work, but would slow down during core algorithm updates. The answer to this question is interesting because it provides a way to better understand how these backend processes work.

David's question uses the word “posit,” which means to put forward an idea or statement that can be considered as a possible fact.

Here's the question.

“Correct: During core algo updates (and perhaps major updates too?), indexing services such as canonicalization (i.e. selecting which URLs to index and merging all signals from other known duplicate URLs) will still work, but it will be slower, maybe even slower.

Gary Illies or John Mueller, do you have a chance to comment? Also, what technical demands are there on Google to deploy core updates, whether that's the “normal” things like crawling or indexing? This could be a good topic for an off-the-record search, such as how it might impact your service. ”

Google's Gary Illyes disputed this claim by using an analogy to explain how the two things work. Gary specifically mentions the index selection process (Google chooses what to index) and canonicalization (he chooses URLs that represent web pages when there are duplicates).

He explained:

“That position is incorrect. These systems are independent of 'core updates.'

Think of core updates as tinkering with the ingredients in your dishes. By changing the amount of salt and vegetables you add to your stir-fry, you can radically change the outcome.

In this context, index selection and normalization are focused on what is happening in salt mines and message factories. It doesn't have much to do with cooking yet.”

Google index engine

This means that what happens in core updates is done independently of the index selection and normalization processes. As suggested by Gary Illyes, that view is consistent with many of his Google patents that describe how the search system works. When talking about search engines, patents describe search engines as a collection of engines and use the phrase “index engine” when talking about indexing.

For example, a patent diagram includes an indexing engine, a ranking engine, and a score modification engine. Data flows into and out of each engine, where it is processed according to its capabilities.

Screenshot of the Google patent flowchart showing the search system. This includes components such as query input, search result output, index database, indexing engine, ranking engine, and score change database.

The screenshot above will help you understand what a search engine is and how its various parts work together or independently.

Google explains how to choose legitimate web pages

