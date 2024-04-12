Google has released the first Android 15 beta.Here's what's new





Joe Marling / Digital Trends

Google has released the first public beta build of Android 15, marking the end of its developer-focused testing phase. The beta release also means that Android 15 is finally ready for the general public to try out without worrying about it being too buggy and leaving their phones in a disappointing state.

The first beta of Android 15 doesn't introduce a ton of new features, as most of the notable additions have already appeared in developer preview builds. However, Google's blog post mentions the following features as key highlights:

OS-level support for app archiving: This means that currently unused apps can be safely archived from within the Settings app. Doing so frees up a significant portion of the storage space occupied by the app and keeps only a few important files. The next time you need to use an app, instead of going to the Play Store and downloading it again,[復元]Simply select to restore the app. Communication improvements: In the first beta of Android 15, Google added support for Braille devices over wired and wireless connections for users with vision problems. Encrypted Contacts: The latest update adds new features that protect contact information stored on your phone behind a layer of end-to-end encryption. This safety system is baked at the OS level.

If you're interested in more meaningful additions, Android 15 adds a lot. For example, there's a neat cooldown system that gradually silences large numbers of notifications from a single app.

Additionally, there's a nice partial screen sharing feature that only records your activity within one app of your choice. Any other actions you take during the screen capture will not be reflected in the final video.

Bluetooth controls are now more streamlined and easier to access, especially when multiple devices are connected to your phone. For those who suffer from daily video calls and poor quality webcams, a new HD preset has arrived that allows you to use your phone as a high-resolution conference camera for your PC as well.

Google

Android 15 finally improves the horribly featureless PDF handling experience, giving you even more flexibility with Do Not Disturb. Some performance improvements are also on the horizon, and the flip-style foldable phone's small cover screen will finally support more app activity. No further hacking is required, but you cannot run Call of Duty Mobile natively on the cover screen. Not that it's a good experience. What I'm saying is that it's possible and you should definitely try it at least once in your life to feel like a digital rebel.

Google plans to release three more beta updates between now and July, with the final Android 15 release expected some time after that.

