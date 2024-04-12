Space Development Agency partners with Auburn University Research and Innovation Campus for logistical support





AUBURN, Ala., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Auburn University is creating space for the Space Development Agency (SDA).

The new Auburn University Research and Innovation Campus (AURIC), located just outside of Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, will be the home of technical support activities for the SDA, the only unit of the U.S. Space Force operating in Alabama.

In addition to logistical support, this partnership provides opportunities for collaboration between SDA and the Auburn University Applied Research Institute located within AURIC.

“This new phase in the relationship between Auburn University and SDA is particularly relevant as it aligns perfectly with the original vision for the Auburn University Research and Innovation Campus,” said Steve Taylor, Senior Vice President for Research and Economic Development. It’s worth it.” “We designed this state-of-the-art campus to not only foster research but also be the go-to destination for government and industry organizations within Redstone seeking to host and train the workforce. .”

Taylor is particularly pleased that the first outside company to fly the flag for AURIC is focused on space.

“Auburn's reputation for helping the nation remain a dominant force in space is pretty well known,” Taylor said. “Of course, our relationship with NASA is second to none among other universities. We also work with the Missile Defense Agency and the Space and Missile Defense Command on Redstone to help our nation This partnership is with the Space Development Agency.'' This is another important opportunity for Auburn to strengthen its relationship with the U.S. Space Force and help the Space Force accomplish its mission. It becomes a step. ”

SDA Director Derek Turnier agrees.

“SDA is committed to supporting a talented team of experts to provide the space-based capabilities needed for the joint warfighter through the development, deployment, and operation of a proliferation fighter space architecture in low Earth orbit. ,” Tournia said. “We appreciate this collaboration with Auburn University’s Research and Innovation Campus, which will provide essential office space for SDA personnel near the SDA Space Operations Center South at Redstone Arsenal.”

