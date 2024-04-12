From new XPS lineup to collaboration with Intel: Dell Technologies pioneers AI integration across product portfolio





The buzzword of the past year has definitely been artificial intelligence (AI). As the conversation around AI permeates industries around the world, one of the leading laptop companies, Dell Technologies, has taken a decisive move to incorporate this innovative technology across its product lineup. Ta. The company's recent announcements mark an important step toward a future where AI is not just a feature but a fundamental component of the computing experience.

Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi spoke with Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India Consumer & Small Business (CSB), at a high-profile launch event in New Delhi. At this event, Dell unveiled its latest AI-powered XPS series. A powered laptop designed to redefine user expectations. Powered by Intel Core processors and equipped with advanced AI features, his XPS 14 and 16 models promise increased productivity and efficiency. These devices leverage AI algorithms for tasks ranging from content creation to everyday computing, providing a seamless and intuitive user experience.

As Dell aims to capture a large share of the laptop market, comparisons to Apple's MacBook lineup are inevitable. “We are doing something unique in terms of branding and engaging very closely with the youth demographic. You saw the presentation today. It's not just about the products in our campaign. For example, it's called Doing Is the New Learning. So we're seeing today's consumers, today's young people thinking about how they can contribute to society, and we're seeing that level of and engage with them,” Rishi said.

The XPS series has emerged as a formidable competitor, boasting premium design, features, and performance that rival even the most respected competitors. With a strategic focus on sustainability and user experience, Dell aims to position itself as the preferred choice for discerning consumers who seek innovation and reliability.

Central to Dell's AI push is the introduction of the XPS 14 and 16 models, touted as the most powerful laptops the company has ever produced. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and AI capabilities, these devices deliver a revolutionary computing experience. The integration of AI technology not only improves performance but also opens up new possibilities for content creation and multitasking.

On sustainability and trust, Rishi said, “We also talked about the fact how we're building a lot of sustainability into these devices. And yes, all of our packaging is 100% recycled. . Our carbon footprint has been reduced by 80%. We can say we're focused on I'm working on that. We would like to say the same about technology. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/from-new-xps-lineup-to-intel-collaboration-dell-technologies-pioneers-ai-integration-across-product-portfolio-425272-2024-04-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos