DuckDuckGo launches privacy bundle with VPN for $9.99/month





DuckDuckGo announces Privacy Pro, a new bundled subscription service that provides an additional layer of privacy beyond existing services. Users who pay $9.99 per month have access to a VPN that uses the open-source WireGuard protocol, which allows for deletion of personal information on the device and 24/7 identity theft recovery. Users of DuckDuckGos' private browser and search engine don't like being tracked online, but PrivacyPro appears to be aimed at the most cautious of its user base, who are willing to pay extra for an encrypted Internet connection. is.

All DuckDuckGos products have long been free to use, including browsers, search engines, various plugins, and even email protection services. PrivacyPro is the company's first paid subscription. The company believes this is due to the significant increase in bandwidth and resources required to provide his VPN service. Still, if you just want a standalone VPN, there are many high-quality VPNs on the market that cost less than $5 per month.

The three services included in PrivacyPro (VPN, Identity Theft Recovery, and Personal Information Delete) are built into the DuckDuckGos browser and require you to download the browser and sign up for a PrivacyPro subscription to enable them. there is.

According to the company, DuckDuckGos VPN encrypts your internet connection across your device, including all browsers and apps you're using at the time. Instead of a traditional account username and password, PrivacyPro users are assigned a random ID. Your ISP provider cannot see your browsing activity, and DuckDuckGo itself keeps no logs of your girlfriend's VPN activity.

Because of its encryption offering, PrivacyPro appears to be a significant advance over DuckDuckGos' existing privacy products. DuckDuckGos' free browser effectively works as a very powerful tracker blocker, allowing users to avoid being tracked by email, apps, ad trackers and social media platforms. The company's privacy policy states that its search engine does not track users' search or browsing history and blocks other third parties who try to do so.

DuckDuckGo has VPN servers in the US, Europe, and Canada, so users can choose their preferred location. The company says it plans to add more in the future.

According to DuckDuckGo, PrivacyPro also removes personal information from third-party data broker sites like Spokeo. The company writes that it scans dozens of these sites to collect your information, requests its removal if found, and may automatically process back-and-forth confirmation emails behind the scenes. . According to DuckDuckGo, the information used for scanning is stored on the user's device and is never entered into remote his servers.

An example of this functionality is shown below.

PrivacyPros personal information removal feature on DuckDuckGo browsers.duck duck go

Finally, DuckDuckGo says PrivacyPro can help if your identity is stolen. This assistance is provided through a partnership with identity theft protection company Iris. The service is like a 24/7 identity theft concierge, helping users cancel or replace important documents, notify health insurance companies of fraudulent claims, freeze credit reports, and more.

