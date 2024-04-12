AI Expo for National Competitive Announces Key Sponsors | Tech Talks and Innovation





(NewsUSA) – Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, will be the lead sponsor of the inaugural AI Expo for National Competitiveness. The expo is sponsored by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a nonpartisan, nonprofit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

SCSP CEO and President Ylli Bajraktari said in a press release that they are excited to have Palantir as the lead sponsor for this year's event. Palantir is a proven leader in his AI field and their support in organizing the Expo has been phenomenal. This expo was the first of its kind in Washington, DC, and we were proud that Palantir made the decision to partner with us.

Other Expo sponsors include Datena, Groq, Lockheed Martin, Rhombus, Fathom, Strider, With Honor and Booz Allen.

The event will be held on May 7th and 8th, 2024 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

The goal of the expo is to bring together leaders from the private sector, research institutions, and the U.S. government, along with key allies and partners. The Expo provides a unique opportunity to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and educate the public about AI innovation and applications in several key areas, including national security, economics, and society.

Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar said in a press release that forums like the SCSP AI Expo are key to fostering the robust and innovative ecosystem needed to maintain national security and competitiveness. It states that there is. We are excited to support this partnership as a platform to bring the latest AI technology from across the country and create new opportunities across industry, government and beyond.

In conjunction with the expo, SCSP will also host the second annual Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security. Both the Exchange and Expo build on the success of last year's Ash Carter Exchange and his SCSP's Global Emerging Technology Summit in 2022 and 2023.

Tickets to the Expo are free and the event is open to the public.

For more information on registration, exhibiting and sponsorship, please visit expo.scsp.ai.

