Reinventing the enterprise: Accenture and Google's innovation partnership





Technology works best when it combines the power of different companies and great minds. This is especially helpful when technology giants such as Google LLC lend their technological capabilities to small and medium-sized businesses to foster innovation.

Accenture works with the Accenture Google Business Group to help clients reinvent their businesses with Google technology, and many high-profile clients such as Best Buy Co. Inc. are already using the company's services. and leading the reinvention of companies.

Everyone is talking about chatbots. “Instead, think about a digital concierge that can support all of us, not just customer service agents, during product inquiries, questions, and service steps,” says Scott Alfieri (pictured), global lead for Accenture Google Business. states. Accenture PLC Group.

Alfieri spoke with theCUBE Research analysts Rebecca Knight and Rob Strechay at Google Cloud Next 2024 during an exclusive broadcast on theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media's live streaming studio. They discussed how Accenture is reinventing the company, how Accenture is partnering with Google, and the power of customer intimacy. (*Disclosure below.)

Intellectual curiosity drives corporate reinvention

Accenture continues to invest heavily in Google and Google Cloud, as well as in our ecosystem partners. Recently, the innovation-focused company announced his $1 billion investment in something called Accenture LearnVantage.

Accenture LearnVantage's charter is to drive all of its methodologies, content and training to essentially reskill the next generation of its clients' entire employee base, Alfieri said. His $1 billion investment is on top of his $3 billion overall investment in data and AI last year. So we're putting money into the significant growth that we're seeing here.

When asked what drives corporate reinvention at Accenture, Alfieri said the first big motivator was intellectual curiosity. Without intellectual curiosity and technical mastery, it is nearly impossible to survive in the business world.

Second, invest in employees who advance their careers with certifications and training. This enables employees to be relevant to the market and deliver bold results for clients, Alfieri added. And what are those outcomes? They include everything from reinvention that drives new business growth, to operational efficiencies, to entirely new technological landscapes that drive business reinvention. ”

The full video interview, part of SiliconANGLE and CUBE Researchs' coverage of Google Cloud Next 2024, is below.

(*Disclosure: Accenture PLC sponsors this segment on theCUBE. Neither Accenture nor any other sponsor has editorial control over the content on theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)

