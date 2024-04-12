Apple lifts some restrictions on iPhone repairs





Apple announced Thursday that it will ease restrictions on repairing new iPhones using used parts such as screens, batteries and cameras. This is a shift from previous practice, which used software to encourage the use of newer, more expensive Apple-approved parts.

The change comes weeks after Oregon passed a law making Apple's practice of linking components to software, known as component pairing, illegal. Similar bills are being considered in Colorado and more than a dozen other states. Apple opposed the Oregon bill even before it passed, arguing that it could expose customers to security risks by requiring Apple to allow low-cost parts made by third-party suppliers. .

In the past, if an iPhone owner broke part of the screen, for example, and installed a genuine used Apple screen purchased from a source like eBay, the serial number would no longer match Apple's serial number. The replacement display did not work properly. database. The only way to install a fully functional replacement part was if you purchased it from Apple, which had tools to pair the part with your phone.

Under Apple's new policy, these restrictions will be removed starting with the iPhone 15, which was released last year. Apple said the change will start this fall and apply to genuine Apple parts, meaning parts made by iPhone suppliers. Once a genuine replacement part is installed, there is no need for the technician to provide his Apple serial number and the phone will automatically work with that part. The replacement part works seamlessly with his iPhone.

The reversal comes about five months after a New York Times analysis found that Apple was tightening restrictions on iPhone repairs, driving up costs for consumers.

In a news release announcing the change, Apple said the change streamlines the part-pairing process for used Apple screens, batteries, and other parts on some iPhones, making repairs for non-components made by third-party suppliers possible. He said it would be simplified. These parts are typically less expensive and can potentially save customers repair costs. Replacing a broken screen at an Apple Store costs about $300, which is about $100 more than having the job done at an independent shop using a third-party screen.

An Apple spokesperson said that while it is possible to install third-party parts, iPhones will continue to use software that will alert you if you do so because the company considers customer security and safety important. Ta. He pointed to an Apple-funded study that showed the majority of third-party smartphone batteries failed safety tests and some caused fires.

The move is a small step in the right direction, said Nathan Proctor, who is lobbying states to pass repair legislation on behalf of US PIRG, a nonprofit organization funded largely by small donors. said. For Apple, he said, it didn't technically make sense to limit the installation of genuine Apple parts for repairs.

According to Proctor, it was always a silly and ridiculous thing to do.

Starting in January, an Oregon law will require companies like Apple to allow customers to use any parts they want for repairs, even parts not approved by the original smartphone manufacturer. Starting in 2027, Apple will be fined $1,000 for every day it fails to comply with the law.

When the Oregon bill was passed, Apple said it supported the Repair Act, but added that the bill does not provide the consumer protections that Oregonians deserve.

