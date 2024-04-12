Hybrid intelligence can harmonize biodiversity and agriculture





Conserving biodiversity without reducing agricultural productivity: So far, agricultural socio-ecological systems are so complex that traditional methods cannot capture the interactions between humans and the environment. It was difficult to reconcile these two goals. Thanks to new technology, a research team from the Technical University of Munich and the University of Hohenheim has shown a promising way to achieve both goals at the same time. Team members are focused on further developing artificial intelligence in combination with human collective judgment, or the use of hybrid intelligence.

“Although we have more and more datasets at our disposal, we are not yet able to use them to solve problems. Available data from remote sensing, proximity sensing, and statistical surveys are disconnected and highly fragmented,” said Professor Thomas Berger. , agricultural economist at the University of Hohenheim and lead author of this publication. “Another challenge is that the scope of planning is different. Agricultural practices are based on short- and medium-term economic objectives at the field and farm level, i.e. at scales of 1 hectare to 100 hectares. Long-term ecology The impacts, on the other hand, are clear at the 100,000 hectare landscape level.

Therefore, from an ecological perspective, there is a need to focus on the landscape level and better understand the interactions of many farms in terms of space and time. “There is very little coordination between farms when it comes to agro-environmental measures,” said Professor Senthold Assen, head of the Department of Digital Agriculture at the Technical University of Munich. Previous funding programs in agricultural and environmental policy were not designed to enable biodiversity-friendly synergies between farmers, between farmers and other stakeholders, and in science.

According to Professor Claudia Bieling from the Hohenheim School of Social Transition and Agriculture, this problem is also very difficult from a social science perspective: “This is a classic situation of a social dilemma. Should people voluntarily sacrifice their productivity?” Does the common public good of biodiversity conservation benefit many other stakeholders for free?'' Similar obstacles to progress exist in other areas of the economy, such as recycling and waste management, energy and transport. A situation exists. Capturing the complexity of problems and developing new, intelligent solutions requires joint expertise from the natural sciences, social sciences, engineering, and computer science, and close cooperation between science and practice.

Technological advances enable new interactions between humans and machines

A team of 13 people with this very expertise has joined forces to develop a multidisciplinary approach that takes advantage of the new possibilities offered by artificial intelligence in combining and processing large amounts of data. The authors of this publication call this combination “hybrid intelligence.” “By combining the intuitive abilities of humans with the computational power of modern computers and the analytical power of artificial intelligence, we will be able to develop, for the first time, human-machine systems that successfully cope with the complexities of agriculture,” Professor Berger said. said.

One component of such a system is a computer model equipped with what the research team calls “multi-agent technology” for a variety of ecological, social, and economic processes. By enhancing these models with artificial intelligence, the research team will create detailed, interactive images of reality that can simulate different biodiversity measures and impacts and support collaborative stakeholder decision-making. That's what I'm aiming for.

Group payments as an example of hybrid intelligence in action

The authors illustrate practical implementations with several application examples, such as compensation payments to groups of farmers rather than individual farms. “The EU offers various subsidies for species conservation measures, for example by giving farmers money to set up flower beds,” Professor Assen said. “Up until now, farmers have been planting flower strips on their own without coordinating with neighbors. Overall, flower strips have been fragmented and have limited effectiveness.”

Group payment programs for farmers that use hybrid intelligence to adjust flower strips at the landscape level are more promising. In the first step, Hybrid Intelligence analyzes complex data on soil conditions, local biodiversity, and similar factors to determine where cross-farm environmental measures will be particularly effective and result in the lowest possible crop losses. Can be identified. In the second step, AI systems can provide a communication platform that facilitates information exchange and joint project planning without excessive bureaucracy. “Another goal would be to achieve a fair balance between all parties involved, for example through a new auction mechanism for subsidies,” Professor Berger said.

A virtual image of the economic and ecological environment will give agricultural, consulting, and political actors the opportunity to try out measures before deciding whether to implement them. “This will facilitate the assessment of impacts on biodiversity and crop yields, and will help minimize costs for all involved,” Professor Bieling added. Among other things, AI could act as an automated moderator that follows discussions within a group and improves decision-making by providing information and alternative perspectives. “Currently, you can use ChatGPT to see the capabilities of generative AI in language processing and new content generation. ”, explained Professor Henner Gimpel of the Institute. Department of Digital Management, University of Hohenheim.

Trust and transparency remain critical to success

For this approach to be successful, it must be transparent and participatory. “Technology must be designed in a way that people can trust. Ethical use of technology is also important,” Professor Gimpel said. Only when these conditions are met can hybrid intelligence systems reach their full potential and gain widespread acceptance. Professor Berger says hybrid intelligence holds the key to solving some of agriculture's most pressing problems. “Although the outlook is very promising, basic research is still needed to further develop this technology and put it into practical use. Achieving this will require the cooperation of all stakeholders in science, practice and society.” is.”

