Best Galaxy AI features to try on your Samsung smartphone





When Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year, it wasn't just announcing three new phones. It also debuted Galaxy AI, a suite of software features available on the company's newest devices, the Galaxy S23 family, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, and its latest foldable devices.

Galaxy AI is Samsung's attempt to bring more AI into the smartphone interface following the huge success of ChatGPT. The biggest areas where Galaxy AI is at work on the Galaxy S24 are photo editing features, language translation features, and a new feature called Circle to Search, which lets you launch a Google search by simply circling an object on the screen.

After reviewing the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we found that not all of the Galaxy AI features are actually useful. But other tools like Circle to Search and Samsung's Instant Language Translation of Text His Messages show that there is promise behind the hype surrounding AI.

Galaxy AI was released on the Galaxy S24 series and later rolled out to other devices through a software update. His April press release announcing support for additional languages ​​also hinted that Galaxy AI could be coming to more devices in the future. After listing the current devices that support Galaxy AI, the announcement concludes with “more devices coming soon.”

This expansion suggests that Samsung sees Galaxy AI as an important part of its future mobile devices.

12:23 Circle and search

Galaxy S24 Ultra showing the new Circle to Search feature.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

Circle to Search, as the name suggests, lets you launch a Google search by simply circling almost anything on your phone's screen. See a delicious-looking brunch dish in your Instagram feed? Just circle it and Google will show you nearby restaurants that serve something similar to your recipe. It's a bit like Google Lens, except you can search almost anything on your phone's screen without having to take a photo first.

When I was using the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I found Circle to Search most useful for shopping, finding recipes, and finding nearby restaurants and points of interest. However, I think there is more potential for this type of functionality. For example, adding additional text queries to the circled content can help narrow down the results. The right combination of text and image input can help you quickly get the search results you need without having to scroll through multiple options.

However, please note that Circle to Search is not limited to supported Galaxy devices. It's also included in some of his Pixel smartphones.

chat assist

Galaxy S24 Ultra showing off new chat translation feature

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

Chat Assist is an umbrella term for three new features in the Messages app. Chat Translation (translates your text messages into different languages), Writing Style (like Google's Magic Compose, it rewrites your text in different tones before sending it), and Spelling and Grammar (checks for errors) s message). But what impressed me most was the chat translation.

I was able to convert an entire chat thread to another language with just a few taps, without copying and pasting text or switching apps. When I received a message written in Korean from one of my coworker's girlfriends, the Message Her app asked me if I wanted to automatically translate the message to English. Samsung also announced support for new languages ​​in April, including Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian. New dialects such as Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French will also be available soon, and the company also plans to introduce Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish later this year.

This can be useful for people who travel frequently or have regular contact with family members or colleagues who speak a different native language. And while I don't use it on a daily basis, it was impressive to see text messages automatically translated in real-time as I scrolled through my message history.

Live translation John Kim/CNET

Language translation was clearly a big focus for Samsung when developing Galaxy AI. The company has added translation functionality to its native phone app with a new feature called Live Translation. When you make a call, just tap the live translation button and Samsung will translate both calls in real time. An automated voice will notify the other party that the call is being translated. When you finish speaking, Samsung will repeat your speech in the desired language so that the other person can understand, and vice versa.

As someone who has traveled internationally many times over the past year, I can see how this can help with tasks like making restaurant reservations and buying tickets to events overseas. However, it can be a little difficult to use because it is difficult to know when it is your turn to speak. Either way, the new support for additional languages ​​should make this feature even more useful.

instant slow motion

Instant slow motion on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

On the Galaxy S24 series, you can simply press and hold the screen to see how a video clip in the Gallery app looks in slow motion. It's not a necessary feature, but it's a lot of fun to play with. However, I wish it were as easy as saving a clip in slow motion after previewing it. To do this, you need to tap on the pencil icon below the video clip.

generative edit

Galaxy S24 Ultra showing off new generative editing features.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

Generative Edit lets you move, resize, and erase objects in your photos, similar to Google's Magic Editor tool. There's a reason these two features are similar. Samsung uses Google's underlying technology to power this feature.

However, that doesn't mean that Generative Edit and Magic Editor are exactly the same. Samsung puts a watermark on images edited with Generative Edit, unlike Google where you can choose from multiple results compared to Samsung's only result.

Features like Generative Edit and Magic Editor raise questions about the authenticity of smartphone photos at a time when misinformation on the internet is already a concern. But when used properly, generative editing allows anyone to apply photo edits on the fly, without the need for knowledge of Photoshop or other additional software.

These are just some of the new Galaxy AI features that Samsung has announced with the Galaxy S24 series. But they're the best at demonstrating how AI can bring features to smartphones that feel truly new and practical. Some of Samsung's other Galaxy AI additions didn't leave a strong impression on me, either because they weren't useful or because they were too limited. For example, consider Chat Assist's writing style options. Most of Samsung's suggestions didn't seem useful to me. The professional option sounded like email, while the social-themed option was just my words sprinkled with hashtags.

The fine print on the Galaxy S24 Ultra's product page suggests that the company may charge for such features after 2025, so whether Galaxy AI will remain free for Samsung users? is also unknown.

Either way, the current iteration of Galaxy AI feels like a strong start, and it's interesting to see where Samsung goes in the future, especially if it develops new features for other devices like foldables and tablets. I'm interested in this.

Editor's note: CNET used an AI engine to create dozens of stories and label them accordingly. The notes you are reading are attached to articles that substantively cover the topic of AI, all written by our expert editors and writers. Please see our AI Policy for more information.

